Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield in This Morning gaffe as viewer wins holiday to her own home town

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield were left red faced during a game on This Morning.

This Morning was back with a bang on Monday morning, as Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield returned after the Christmas break.

But things soon descended into chaos when one viewer ended up winning a trip to her own home town.

As part of the show’s new longer running time, the presenters launched a game which involves giving away prizes to those who answer the phone with a special password.

As the game got under way, Holly and Phil spun a giant wheel in the studio which included giveaways of either a UK break, a Europe holiday or a ‘star holiday’.

Holly and Phil were left in hysterics. Picture: ITV

Anne was the first winner and after a quick spin of the wheel, it was announced she would be getting a two night stay at a five-star hotel in Scottish capital Edinburgh.

Phil then asked Anne: “Where do you live?”, to which she replied: “Quite near Edinburgh.”

The wheel ended up on 'UK break' twice. Picture: ITV

In classic Phil and Holly style, the pair burst into hysterics, before Phil said: “We’re gonna spin again, unless you wanna go to your home town?”

Holly then added: “You could win a holiday like somewhere in the world, do you want to?”

To which Phil replied: “Spin it again otherwise she’d just be going down the road.”

Unfortunately, as the pair spun the wheel again, it ended up back on UK break for a second time.

Luckily, Anne ended up getting herself a trip to Florence in Italy when Phil moved the wheel to a 'Europe holiday' himself.

This comes as This Morning was broadcast at 10am for the first time today, instead of 10.30am as part of ITV’s new schedule.

At the beginning of the episode, presenter Alison Hammond spoke to viewers from a Liverpool Cathedral.

As the clock struck 10am, she joined in with some bell-ringing, as Holly said: “This feels really weird. We’re only 30 minutes earlier and it’s the same show but I feel like we’ve never done this before.”