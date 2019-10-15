This Morning descends into chaos as Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield test umbrellas against wind machine

15 October 2019, 11:29 | Updated: 15 October 2019, 11:38

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield leave This Morning fans in hysterics as they test umbrellas with wind machine
Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield leave This Morning fans in hysterics as they test umbrellas with wind machine. Picture: ITV
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Tuesday's This Morning was sent into mayhem as hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield tested the best umbrellas on the high street.

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield left This Morning viewers in hysterics on Tuesday's show after they gave high street umbrellas the ultimate test.

READ MORE: Here's where you can buy Holly Willoughby's This Morning look from Tuesday

Holly, 38, and Phil, 57, were joined by Alice Beer in a segment when they tested the best umbrellas to keep you dry this wet week in the UK.

In the segment, the trio tested the umbrellas against a huge fan – and it's fair to say the show descended into mayhem.

This Morning was sent into mayhem during the segment
This Morning was sent into mayhem during the segment. Picture: ITV

Alice was left blown into the wall as the fan was put up to 35 mph, while Phillip and Holly got hands on.

Holly and Phil kept viewers laughing as they tested some umbrellas themselves, with the wind causing they faces to distort in a hilarious way.

Phillip and Holly got involved with the testing of the umbrellas
Phillip and Holly got involved with the testing of the umbrellas. Picture: ITV

Fans took to Twitter to share their joy over the comedic moment they branded "TV gold".

One person Tweeted: "This umbrella testing in the wind is hilarious & has made me laugh so much anyway the best thing is not to put up an umbrella in the wind #ThisMorning."

Holly Willoughby y had to intervene to stop the samples from flying
Holly Willoughby y had to intervene to stop the samples from flying. Picture: ITV

Another added: "That umbrella test was tv gold! Hilarious."

A third wrote: "Phil and Holly testing umbrellas against a wind machine is a highlight of my week."

Some of the umbrellas did not stand the test
Some of the umbrellas did not stand the test. Picture: ITV

At the end of the segment, Phillip put on the umbrella hat, which flew off in a matter of seconds, while Holly attempted to deliver the link while in the line of the wind machine.

READ MORE: Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield to make an extra £150,000 of extra 30 minutes of This Morning

