Holly Willoughby dress: Where to buy the This Morning host's red Christmas dress

Holly Willoughby looked so festive for Monday's This Morning. Picture: The Vampire's Wife/Instagram/ITV

By Alice Dear

Holly Willoughby really embraced Christmas on Monday's This Morning, dressing in a festive red dress.

Holly Willoughby looked gorgeous for Monday's This Morning, dressing in a Christmas-inspired look.

Phillip Schofield's co-star channeled her inner-Mrs Claus in a frilly red midi dress, complete with a classic red lip and black stiletto shoes.

Holly shared a sneak-peek of her look on her Instagram page before going live on ITV, writing in the caption: "Morning Monday... #hollyjollychristmas too much? Never!!!! It’s CHRISTMAS!!!!!!! See you on @thismorning at 10am."

But where is the amazing look from?

The dress is a rented piece by The Vampire's Wife from Hurr. Picture: The Vampire's Wife

Where can I buy Holly Willoughby's red Christmas dress?

The dress is actually a rented piece from HURR, a sustainable platform for fashion rental.

This means that you can also rent the dress when it is available on the HURR's website.

The dress is originally by The Vampire's Wife, and will cost you a huge £1,595 to buy for yourself.

