Holly Willoughby screams in terror during hilarious I’m A Celeb style challenge live on This Morning

31 October 2019, 14:14

Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

Holly Willoughby was pranked by her co-stars on This Morning today.

The This Morning studio turned into the land of Wizard of Oz today as Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield celebrated Halloween in style.

And as well as lots of spooky segments and an incredible sing-song in the studio, the TV duo took part in an extra special challenge at the end of the show.

Dressed up as Dorothy and the Scarecrow, Holly and Phil went head-head with their co-star Alison Hammond - who was wearing a Lion costume - as they tackled a string of Halloween tasks.

After Alison was forced to put her hands in some mystery boxes, it was 38-year-old Holly’s turn to see if she could guess what was in the wooden container just based on feel.

Holly had to put her hands in a mysterious box
Holly had to put her hands in a mysterious box. Picture: ITV

But, as we all know from her stint as a presenter on I’m A Celebrity, she isn’t exactly good when it comes to creepy crawlies and began screaming as soon as she put her hands in the box.

Read More: Phillip Schofield's singing voice stuns Holly Willoughby as This Morning duo perform Wizard of Oz for Halloween

While Phil and Alison were hysterically laughing at Holly’s terrified reaction, viewers at home could see that all she was touching was a wind up mouse toy.

"I really don't want to put my fingers in there,” she squirmed.

Read More: Richard Madeley confirms regular This Morning presenting slot with Judy Finnigan

"Is it something that's alive? Is it an animal? Is it something that's going to bite me?"

Holly added: "I'm really not very brave and I'm OK with that. If something bites me I'm going to freak out."

Elsewhere on the show, the whole team got into the spooky spirit with Alison Hammond appearing as the cowardly lion and Trinny Woodall playing the Tin Man

This Morning took a trip over the rainbow to celebrate 80 years since the release of the classic film.

The studio had a yellow brick road, while the cast of the musical production of Wizard of Oz also made a special appearance.

Phil, 54, also showed off his incredible singing voice, as he opened the show with his own rendition of 'If I Only Had A Brain'.

More Celebrities

See more More Celebrities

Gemma Collins was unrecognisable in a recent Instagram snap

Gemma Collins lands whopping £1.1m deal to become the face of Poundland's homeware collection
Adele showed off her slimmed-down figure at Drake's birthday party earlier this week

The secrets behind Adele's weight loss transformation: from pilates to ditching cups of tea
Zac Efron fans think he flashed his manhood in this new photo

Zac Efron sends fans wild as they're convinced he flashed 'bulge' in topless sauna pic
Mrs Hinch has the most Mrs Hinch makeover possible for Halloween as she placed a Minky in her face

Mrs Hinch undergoes terrifying transformation for Halloween, complete with Minky injury
Holly and Phil transformed into Wizard of Oz characters this morning

Phillip Schofield's singing voice stuns Holly Willoughby as This Morning duo perform Wizard of Oz for Halloween

Trending on Heart

What to get your sister for Christmas

What to buy your sister for Christmas 2019: Gift ideas that you'll want to keep yourself
What to get the Disney-loving adult in your life

What to buy your Disney-obsessed friend this Christmas

Lifestyle

Here's what to buy your family members this Christmas

The perfect Christmas 2019 gifts for the family member you don’t know very well
The 'correct' way to load your dishwasher has been revealed by an expert

Expert reveals the 'correct' way to load cutlery in a dishwasher

Lifestyle

Can you spot the cat among the pigeons in this tricky brainteaser?

Can you find the cat among the pigeons in this brainteaser and beat the 18-second average?

Lifestyle

Cat owners take an average of seven photos of their cats a day

Cat owners take 7 photos of their pets every day, new study finds

Lifestyle