Holly Willoughby shares rare snap of 'beautiful' daughter Belle

The 38-year-old presenter shared an adorable summer snap of herself with her 8-year-old daughter. Picture: Instagram

The breakfast presenter posts an adorable photo of her 8-year-old daughter smelling the roses on a summer's day

Holly Willoughby has given fans a glimpse into family life, sharing a rare photo of daughter Belle on Instagram.

The This Morning presenter, 38, posted the adorable picture of herself with her 8-year-old smelling pink roses in a pretty summer garden, simply captioning the snap: "Belle."

The mother-of-three, who has become a style icon in recent years, tends to keep her children Harry, 10, Belle, 8, and Chester, 4, away from the spotlight so fans were delighted to get a sweet look at how she spends her time with them.

Commenting on the heartwarming mother-daughter moment, Holly's loyal followers couldn't help but express how gorgeous they thought the picture was.

"Beautiful mother - daughter moment, lovely photo to cherish x," wrote on fan.

Another added: "That is a beautiful Mother & Daughter photo!"

"Just beautiful, daughters are so precious x," wrote a third.

While a fourth said: "Like mother like daughter, both beautiful xx."

Celebrity pal Davina McCall even commented on the candid snap, writing: "Please give her a big squeeze from the robertsons," next to five sparkling heart emojis.

Holly, who shares her three children with husband and TV producer Dan Baldwin, has recently been at the centre of an alleged storm with This Morning co-host Phillip Schofield after a magazine cover claimed she had "eclipsed" her TV partner.

A source told The Sun on Sunday: "To say there has been a bit of tension is an understatement.

"It all kicked off after Phil and Holly agreed to do the Sunday Times Magazine interview, part of their contractual press obligations with ITV.

"They did it on the understanding they would be given equal billing and the interview would be about their success and popularity as a duo.

“But when the magazine dropped, Phillip was fuming that Holly had a crayon crown airbrushed on to her head while he was crown-less and pictured grumpily looking on in her shadow."

The insider added: "The article itself was brilliant and the cover was a bit of irreverent fun.

"But Phillip was pretty peeved, to say the least — not with Holly but with how he had been usurped. For her part, Holly was also quite mortified and felt terrible.

"ITV, who set up the interview, kicked off and his team promptly received a letter of apology to smooth things over."

Thankfully, the beloved twosome seem to have put any drama behind them as Holly paid tribute to "best friend" Philip on Father's Day with a sweet message on social media.

She wrote: "Talking of important men in my life on Fathers Day. Here’s another one. My partner on the telly and one of my best friends in the world... love you @schofe."