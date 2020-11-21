Holly Willoughby absent from This Morning after children display coronavirus symptoms

Holly was absent from Wednesday and Thursday's This Morning. Picture: ITV/Instagram-Holly Willoughby

By Alice Dear

Holly Willoughby has revealed why she missed two days of This Morning last week.

Holly Willoughby, 39, worried fans in the week when she was absent from Wednesday and Thursday's shows.

Alison Hammond stepped in for Phillip Schofield's co-star on the first day, and Davina McCall on the second.

READ MORE: Davina McCall scolded by Phillip Schofield for saying 'banned' word on This Morning

Holly explained that two of her children had coronavirus symptoms. Picture: Instagram/Holly Willoughby

Now, the mum-of-three has revealed why she was absent from hosting duties.

Taking to her Instagram to share the news, Holly explained that two of her children were unwell and were displaying COVID-19 symptoms.

Following government guidelines, the family were together until results came back.

Holly explained her absence on Instagram. Picture: Instagram/Holly Willoughby

She wrote on her Instagram story: "Just wanted to say thank you for all your kind messages...over the last few days two of our children were unwell and had symptoms of COVID.

"In line with government guidelines we were waiting for results of the tests before I could return to work, couple that with just wanting to look after two poorly children, it meant having two days away from @thismorning."

Holly said she would be returning to the show on Monday. Picture: ITV

She continued: "I chose not to alert everyone to this because my focus was on looking after them... thankfully all tests came back negative and everybody's feeling much better.

"See you Monday! Once again thank you for all the lovely messages... Holly."

The presenter is mum to nine-year-old Belle, 11-year-old Harry and six-year-old Chester, although she did not reveal which of her children had COVID symptoms.

READ NOW: Dr Hilary claims it's too early for a Christmas lockdown decision