Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her floral skirt and matching shirt from Tabitha Webb

14 May 2020, 09:54

Holly Willoughby's outfit is from Tabitha Webb. Picture: Instagram/Tabitha Webb

Where is Holly Willoughby's outfit from today? And how much does it cost? Find out everything...

As we head into Holly Willoughby's last working day of the week, she's given us another stunning look on This Morning.

But instead of her classic summer dress, the 39-year-old has chosen a shirt and skirt combo.

The pretty outfit features a chic floral print in pink and white, while the skirt falls elegantly oat a midi length.

The shirt also features button detailing and frilled sleeves, making it perfect for Spring.

From Tabitha Webb, we couldn't find the exact co-ord on the website, but had found a very similar one for £550.

Made from 100% silk, the piece has a Pandora Pussybow and three quarter length sleeves.

How long has Holly Willoughby been presenting This Morning?

Following her success as a presenter on Dancing On Ice, Holly was brought in to replace Ferne Britton on This Morning in 2009 alongside Phillip Schofield.

Read More: Holly Willoughby's amazing reaction to Phillip Schofield coming out as gay

The pair have been working on the show ever since from Monday to Thursday, while Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes take over on a Friday.

The presenting duo also take the summer school holidays off, as well as half terms and Christmas. While they're away the likes of Rochelle Humes, Rylan Clark-Neal, Richard Madeley and Mark Wright have all stepped in.

This pink floral co-ord is from Tabitha Webb. Picture: Tabitha Webb

What are Holly Willoughby’s style tips?

Speaking after her partnership with M&S, Holly revealed the key to staying so effortlessly stylish."

"I've got to be comfortable," she confessed.

"Gone are the days where I'll put something on and be forever tucking it in or pulling it down. I can't bear that – it drives me bananas. There is not enough time in the day to tuck yourself in 50,000 times."

She also warned her fans ‘not to get hung up on sizes’, explaining: “Sometimes you'll find that even though you're a 12, you'll put on a jumper and it will be cut big and boxy, and you might think ‘I love this, but I'm going to wear it in a 10 or an 8 and then I'm going to tuck it in.’

"So, ignore sizes and just try stuff on: wear it how you want to wear it, not how the size dictates.”

Does Holly Willoughby have any fashion deals?

Holly was unveiled as the face of Marks and Spencer's fashion campaign back in September 2018.

As the retailer’s brand ambassador, the I’m a Celebrity host originally picked out a selection of “must-haves” from the autumn collection which went on sale on 27 September.

The star was back this summer with her fifth collection with the brand called 'Holly Loves'.

The This Morning star announced the news on her Instagram feed back in July, writing: "So excited to announce the launch of my new #Hollyloves edit with @marksandspencer ... so many beautiful items and you can get them in store or online on the 18th of July ...

“There’s even another jumpsuit of dreams in the mix... will post pictures when I can reveal all!"

Who is Holly Willoughby’s stylist?

Angie Smith is an English celebrity and red carpet stylist and has been in charge of Holly’s style for over three years.As well as Holly, she also chooses outfits for the likes of Rochelle Humes, Laura Whitmore and Christine Lampard.

Her website reads: "Angie Smith is a trusted and sought-after fashion and celebrity stylist who is known for her clean and timeless style that regularly sees her clients on ‘best dressed’ lists across many media titles."

Opening up about Holly’s changing style, Angie previously told the Daily Mail: "Holly was open to new ideas."The main thing I wanted to do was get her into more colour – so we tried everything on and went from there. I remember her saying, 'I’ve had my kids. I just need to change it up.'"

TV & Movies