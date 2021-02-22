Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her blue shirt dress from Nobody's Child

Holly Willoughby is wearing a dress from Nobody's Child on This Morning today. Picture: Instagram/ASOS

Where is Holly Willoughby's spotty dress from today and how much is it?

After a week off to spend time with her children, Holly Willoughby is back on our screens today for a Monday instalment of This Morning.

And she's making the most of the warmer weather in London this week as she's opted for a Spring inspired dress and boots.

The blue mini dress features a black spotted print and is cut to the much-loved tea dress silhouette.

It also has a collar, button details, and long sleeves making it perfect for this time of year.

While it is from eco-brand Nobody's Child, we couldn't find the exact dress online but there is a similar version by the same designer being sold on ASOS.

It is currently in the sale for £24.50, but sizes are selling out quickly.

Holly has paired the look with staple black leather boots from & Other Stories which are at £120 and also come in a beige colour.

How long has Holly Willoughby been presenting This Morning?

Following her success as a presenter on Dancing On Ice, Holly was brought in to replace Ferne Britton on This Morning in 2009 alongside Phillip Schofield.

The pair have been working on the show ever since from Monday to Thursday, while Alison Hammond and Dermott O'Leary take over on a Friday.

The presenting duo also take the summer school holidays off, as well as half terms and Christmas. While they're away Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford now step in.

A similar version of Holly Willoughby's Nobody's Child dress is selling on ASOS. Picture: ASOS

What are Holly Willoughby’s style tips?

Speaking after her partnership with M&S, Holly revealed the key to staying so effortlessly stylish."

"I've got to be comfortable," she confessed.

"Gone are the days where I'll put something on and be forever tucking it in or pulling it down. I can't bear that – it drives me bananas. There is not enough time in the day to tuck yourself in 50,000 times."

She also warned her fans ‘not to get hung up on sizes’, explaining: “Sometimes you'll find that even though you're a 12, you'll put on a jumper and it will be cut big and boxy, and you might think ‘I love this, but I'm going to wear it in a 10 or an 8 and then I'm going to tuck it in.’

"So, ignore sizes and just try stuff on: wear it how you want to wear it, not how the size dictates.”

Does Holly Willoughby have any fashion deals?

Holly was unveiled as the face of Marks and Spencer's fashion campaign back in September 2018.

As the retailer’s brand ambassador, she originally picked out a selection of “must-haves” from the autumn collection which went on sale on 27 September that year.

The star was back in summer 2019 with her fifth collection with the brand called 'Holly Loves'.

And back in September, shared photos from her autumn 2020 collection, posing by her vegetable patch, while wearing a floral dress and chunky knit cardigan.

Who is Holly Willoughby’s stylist?

Angie Smith is an English celebrity and red carpet stylist and has been in charge of Holly’s style for over three years.

As well as Holly, she also chooses outfits for the likes of Rochelle Humes, Laura Whitmore and Christine Lampard.

Her website reads: "Angie Smith is a trusted and sought-after fashion and celebrity stylist who is known for her clean and timeless style that regularly sees her clients on ‘best dressed’ lists across many media titles."

Opening up about Holly’s changing style, Angie previously told the Daily Mail: "Holly was open to new ideas.

"The main thing I wanted to do was get her into more colour – so we tried everything on and went from there. I remember her saying, 'I’ve had my kids. I just need to change it up.'"