Where is Holly Willoughby's outfit from today? How to get the This Morning host's knit polo dress

17 June 2019, 10:24

Holly Willoughby looked chic for This Morning
Holly Willoughby looked chic for This Morning. Picture: Holly Willoughby/Instagram
By Alice Dear

Holly Willoughby looked fabulous for another Monday of This Morning.

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield returned to hosting This Morning this Monday.

For the first show of the week, Holly opted for a smart and chic knitted polo dress.

The star wore the Knit Polo Dress by Sandro Paris, which is currently in the sale for £184.02.

It has a sweet Peter Pan collar, zip detail down the front and cap sleeves.

Holly finished off the look with a pair of matching blue stilettos.

Holly Willoughby's dress is by Sandro Paris
Holly Willoughby's dress is by Sandro Paris. Picture: Sandro Paris

How long has Holly Willoughby been presenting This Morning?

Following her success as a presenter on Dancing On Ice, Holly was brought in to replace Ferne Britton on This Morning in 2009 alongside Phillip Schofield.

The pair have been working on the show ever since from Monday to Thursday, while Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes take over on a Friday.

Does Holly Willoughby have any fashion deals?

Holly was unveiled as the new face of Marks and Spencer's fashion campaign back in September 2018.

As the retailer’s brand ambassador, the I’m a Celebrity host originally picked out a selection of “must-haves” from the autumn collection which went on sale on 27 September.

The star was back in February with her latest picks from their denim collection including button-through skirts and boiler suits.

Holly host This Morning alongside Phillip Schofield
Holly host This Morning alongside Phillip Schofield. Picture: Getty

What are Holly’s style tips?

Speaking after her partnership with M&S, Holly revealed the key to staying so effortlessly stylish.

"I've got to be comfortable," she confessed.

Read More: This Morning sent into chaos as Holly Willoughby forced to clean up puppy’s mess

"Gone are the days where I'll put something on and be forever tucking it in or pulling it down. I can't bear that – it drives me bananas. There is not enough time in the day to tuck yourself in 50,000 times."

She also warned her fans ‘not to get hung up on sizes’, explaining: “Sometimes you'll find that even though you're a 12, you'll put on a jumper and it will be cut big and boxy, and you might think ‘I love this, but I'm going to wear it in a 10 or an 8 and then I'm going to tuck it in.’ So, ignore sizes and just try stuff on: wear it how you want to wear it, not how the size dictates.”

Who is Holly Willoughby’s stylist?

Angie Smith is an English celebrity and red carpet stylist and has been in charge of Holly’s style for over three years.

As well as Holly, she also chooses outfits for the likes of Rochelle Humes, Laura Whitmore and Christine Lampard.

Her website reads: "Angie Smith is a trusted and sought-after fashion and celebrity stylist who is known for her clean and timeless style that regularly sees her clients on ‘best dressed’ lists across many media titles."

Opening up about Holly’s changing style, Angie previously told the Daily Mail: "Holly was open to new ideas.

"The main thing I wanted to do was get her into more colour – so we tried everything on and went from there. I remember her saying, 'I’ve had my kids. I just need to change it up.'"

