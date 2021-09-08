Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her floral midi skirt from Zara

Holly Willoughby's skirt is from Zara today. Picture: Instagram

Where is Holly Willoughby's outfit from today? Here's what you need to know about the floral skirt and white shirt...

We made it to Wednesday, and it seems as though it will be the last of the scorching weather today.

And Holly Willoughby is perfectly dressed on This Morning, once again giving us serious outfit envy.

Wearing a floral skirt from Zara, the piece is high waisted and falls to an elegant midi length.

It also has a gathered detail on the front and a slit at the hem, making it the perfect summer skirt.

Costing £29.99, the piece usually comes in sizes XS to L, but these are selling out quickly.

Holly has paired the look with a classic white shirt from Boden which has long sleeves and stitched detailing.

It is currently £50 and comes in a wide range of colours, patterns and sizes.

While Holly has paired the look with staple black heels from Russell and Bromely, we think this piece would also look great with a pair of white trainers or even some boots for the autumn months.

How long has Holly Willoughby been presenting This Morning?

Following her success as a presenter on Dancing On Ice, Holly was brought in to replace Ferne Britton on This Morning in 2009 alongside Phillip Schofield.

Holly's floral skirt is from Zara today. Picture: Zara

What are Holly Willoughby’s style tips?

Speaking after her partnership with M&S, Holly revealed the key to staying so effortlessly stylish."

"I've got to be comfortable," she confessed.

"Gone are the days where I'll put something on and be forever tucking it in or pulling it down. I can't bear that – it drives me bananas. There is not enough time in the day to tuck yourself in 50,000 times."

She also warned her fans ‘not to get hung up on sizes’, explaining: “Sometimes you'll find that even though you're a 12, you'll put on a jumper and it will be cut big and boxy, and you might think ‘I love this, but I'm going to wear it in a 10 or an 8 and then I'm going to tuck it in.’

"So, ignore sizes and just try stuff on: wear it how you want to wear it, not how the size dictates.”

The pair have been working on the show ever since from Monday to Thursday, while Alison Hammond and Dermott O'Leary now take over on a Friday.

The presenting duo also take the summer school holidays off, as well as half terms and Christmas. While they're away Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford step in.

Who is Holly Willoughby’s stylist?

Angie Smith is an English celebrity and red carpet stylist and has been in charge of Holly’s style for over three years.

As well as Holly, she also chooses outfits for the likes of Rochelle Humes, Laura Whitmore and Christine Lampard.

Her website reads: "Angie Smith is a trusted and sought-after fashion and celebrity stylist who is known for her clean and timeless style that regularly sees her clients on ‘best dressed’ lists across many media titles."

Opening up about Holly’s changing style, Angie previously told the Daily Mail: "Holly was open to new ideas.

"The main thing I wanted to do was get her into more colour – so we tried everything on and went from there. I remember her saying, 'I’ve had my kids. I just need to change it up.'"