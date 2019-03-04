Holly Willoughby This Morning outfit today: Phillip Schofield’s co-star wears John Lewis skirt and Pure roll neck
4 March 2019, 10:16
Here’s where you can get Holly Willoughby’s This Morning look.
Holly Willoughby returned to This Morning on Monday morning alongside Phillip Schofield.
The Celebrity Juice star and Dancing On Ice presenter looked sensational as usual in a bright ensemble, teaming a green midi skirt with a blue turtleneck.
The mother-of-three shared her look for the day with her 5.2 million followers on Instagram.
In the picture, Holly is all smiles as she poses in the bright outfit, teaming the look with white stiletto heels.
Holly’s green skirt is the John Lewis & Partners Asymmetric Fold Midi Skirt in Green.
The skirt is still in stock online for £69.
Holly’s roll neck is the Cashmere Roll Neck Sweater by Pure, still online in the sale for £75.
The star finished off the look with a pair of white stiletto heels by Kurt Geiger.
READ MORE: Everything you need to know about Holly Willoughby's M&S denim collection
READ MORE: Holly Willoughby admits she 'doesn't know' how to protect her son from Mom hoax