Holly Willoughby This Morning outfit today: Phillip Schofield’s co-star wears John Lewis skirt and Pure roll neck

Holly Willoughby stunned in a bright ensemble for This Morning. Picture: Holly Willoughby/Instagram

By Alice Dear

Here’s where you can get Holly Willoughby’s This Morning look.

Holly Willoughby returned to This Morning on Monday morning alongside Phillip Schofield.

The Celebrity Juice star and Dancing On Ice presenter looked sensational as usual in a bright ensemble, teaming a green midi skirt with a blue turtleneck.

The mother-of-three shared her look for the day with her 5.2 million followers on Instagram.

Holly Willoughby wore John Lewis and Pure for Monday's This Morning. Picture: Instagram/ Holly Willoughby

In the picture, Holly is all smiles as she poses in the bright outfit, teaming the look with white stiletto heels.

Holly’s green skirt is the John Lewis & Partners Asymmetric Fold Midi Skirt in Green.

The skirt is still in stock online for £69.

Holly’s green skirt is the John Lewis & Partners Asymmetric Fold Midi Skirt in Green. Picture: John Lewis

Holly’s roll neck is the Cashmere Roll Neck Sweater by Pure, still online in the sale for £75. Picture: Pure

Holly’s roll neck is the Cashmere Roll Neck Sweater by Pure, still online in the sale for £75.

The star finished off the look with a pair of white stiletto heels by Kurt Geiger.

