Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her £250 Kate Spade multi-coloured skirt

6 November 2019, 10:08 | Updated: 6 November 2019, 10:11

Holly Willoughby's skirt is from Kate Spade
Holly Willoughby's skirt is from Kate Spade. Picture: Kate Spade
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

Holly's autumn outfit is worth almost £1000 today.

With the temperature dropping dramatically today, Holly Willoughby is getting ready for the impending snow with a cosy look on This Morning.

The multi-coloured midi skirt is made in a fine-gauge knit and detailed with jewel-tone striped pleats and a metallic thread.

Choosing one of her favourite designers Kate Spade, the skirt is £250 and comes in sizes XXS - XXL, however it's selling out quickly so only a few sizes are left.

Holly, 38, paired the statement piece with a polo sweater from the retailer's fall 2019 fashion collection which costs £195.

The mum-of-three also wore her staple nude heels from Gianvito Rossi which are priced at £535.

How long has Holly Willoughby been presenting This Morning?

Following her success as a presenter on Dancing On Ice, Holly was brought in to replace Ferne Britton on This Morning in 2009 alongside Phillip Schofield.

The pair have been working on the show ever since from Monday to Thursday, while Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes take over on a Friday.

Holly's skirt is £250
Holly's skirt is £250. Picture: Kate Spade

Read More: Holly Willoughby speaks out on weight loss: 'It's personal'

Does Holly Willoughby have any fashion deals?

Holly was unveiled as the new face of Marks and Spencer's fashion campaign back in September 2018.

As the retailer’s brand ambassador, the I’m a Celebrity host originally picked out a selection of “must-haves” from the autumn collection which went on sale on 27 September.

The star was back this summer with her fifth collection with the brand called 'Holly Loves'.

The This Morning star announced the news on her Instagram feed back in July, writing: "So excited to announce the launch of my new #Hollyloves edit with @marksandspencer ... so many beautiful items and you can get them in store or online on the 18th of July ...

“There’s even another jumpsuit of dreams in the mix... will post pictures when I can reveal all!"

What are Holly’s style tips?

Speaking after her partnership with M&S, Holly revealed the key to staying so effortlessly stylish."

I've got to be comfortable," she confessed.

"Gone are the days where I'll put something on and be forever tucking it in or pulling it down. I can't bear that – it drives me bananas. There is not enough time in the day to tuck yourself in 50,000 times."

She also warned her fans ‘not to get hung up on sizes’, explaining: “Sometimes you'll find that even though you're a 12, you'll put on a jumper and it will be cut big and boxy, and you might think ‘I love this, but I'm going to wear it in a 10 or an 8 and then I'm going to tuck it in.’

"So, ignore sizes and just try stuff on: wear it how you want to wear it, not how the size dictates.”

Who is Holly Willoughby’s stylist?

Angie Smith is an English celebrity and red carpet stylist and has been in charge of Holly’s style for over three years.

As well as Holly, she also chooses outfits for the likes of Rochelle Humes, Laura Whitmore and Christine Lampard.Her website reads: "Angie Smith is a trusted and sought-after fashion and celebrity stylist who is known for her clean and timeless style that regularly sees her clients on ‘best dressed’ lists across many media titles.

"Opening up about Holly’s changing style, Angie previously told the Daily Mail: "Holly was open to new ideas.

"The main thing I wanted to do was get her into more colour – so we tried everything on and went from there. I remember her saying, 'I’ve had my kids. I just need to change it up.'"

More Celebrities

See more More Celebrities

Keanu Reeves recently went public with his girlfriend

Who is Keanu Reeves' new girlfriend Alexandra Grant? Job, age and background revealed
Stacey Solomon has spoken out on *those* wedding rumours

Stacey Solomon responds to Joe Swash wedding rumours on Loose Women
Dec opened up about the tough time of his freidnship with Ant in their new documentary

Declan Donnelly confesses he feared friendship with Ant McPartlin was over after he 'hurt him' during alcohol battle
Holly and Phil will be back on our screens soon

Dancing on Ice Christmas special 2019: When is it on and who is in the celebrity lineup with Gemma Collins?

Dancing On Ice 2020

The star opened up about her dietary habits

Gemma Collins reveals she 'hasn't stopped eating' since Arg breakup, as she returns to TOWIE

Trending on Heart

Children can come out with some really sinister sounding stuff

Parents reveal the creepiest things their kids have ever told them and they will give you nightmares

Lifestyle

People are obsessed with the clever and helpful idea, and are encouraging all shops to do the same

This shopping system allows you to pick if you want assistance or not with the colour of your basket

Lifestyle

The episode saw Piers fail badly

Piers Morgan cringes as his 'horror show' The Chase appearance is aired on GMB

TV & Movies

A Christmas tree guide has revealed the exact number of baubles you should be hanging

Christmas tree guide reveals the exact number of baubles and lights you should be hanging
Grace was interviewed by Holly and Phil

Medical student left paralysed by falling man in shopping centre opens up on This Morning

This Morning

Fancy inheriting a Scottish Castle? Read on... (stock images)

If you have one of these surnames you could inherit a Scottish castle

Lifestyle