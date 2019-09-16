Where is Holly Willoughby's outfit from today? This Morning host teams Ted Baker knitwear with Whistles checked skirt

Holly Willoughby looked pretty in pink for Monday's This Morning. Picture: Instagram

By Alice Dear

Holly Willoughby looked chic on Monday morning for the first show of the week.

This Morning host Holly Willoughby looked pretty in pink for Monday’s show, teaming light purple knitwear with a pink checked skirt.

Holly, 38, wore her hair down for the show, with a soft wave in it and her makeup natural and fresh.

The mother of three shared a sneak peek of her ensemble on Instagram before going live on ITV, revealing to fans where they can buy the look.

Holly’s skirt is the Check Seersucker Skirt by Whistles, and is currently in the sale for £95.00 down from £139.00.

Her thin jumper is the Anishe Rib Knitted Top by Ted Baker, and is available online for £79.

Holly wore a Ted Baker top and Whistles skirt. Picture: Instagram/Holly Willoughby

How long has Holly Willoughby been presenting This Morning?

Following her success as a presenter on Dancing On Ice, Holly was brought in to replace Ferne Britton on This Morning in 2009 alongside Phillip Schofield.

The pair have been working on the show ever since from Monday to Thursday, while Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes take over on a Friday.

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield dressed up last week for a Downtown Abbey speical. Picture: Holly Willoughby/Instagram

Does Holly Willoughby have any fashion deals?

Holly was unveiled as the new face of Marks and Spencer's fashion campaign back in September 2018.

As the retailer’s brand ambassador, the I’m a Celebrity host originally picked out a selection of “must-haves” from the autumn collection which went on sale on 27 September.

The star is now back this summer with her fifth collection with the brand - and it looks amazing.'Holly Loves' will be available online and in stores from 18th July 2019.

The This Morning star announced the news on her Instagram feed, writing: "So excited to announce the launch of my new #Hollyloves edit with @marksandspencer ... so many beautiful items and you can get them in store or online on the 18th of July ...

“There’s even another jumpsuit of dreams in the mix... will post pictures when I can reveal all!"

What are Holly’s style tips?

Speaking after her partnership with M&S, Holly revealed the key to staying so effortlessly stylish."

I've got to be comfortable," she confessed.

"Gone are the days where I'll put something on and be forever tucking it in or pulling it down. I can't bear that – it drives me bananas. There is not enough time in the day to tuck yourself in 50,000 times."

She also warned her fans ‘not to get hung up on sizes’, explaining: “Sometimes you'll find that even though you're a 12, you'll put on a jumper and it will be cut big and boxy, and you might think ‘I love this, but I'm going to wear it in a 10 or an 8 and then I'm going to tuck it in.’

"So, ignore sizes and just try stuff on: wear it how you want to wear it, not how the size dictates.”

Who is Holly Willoughby’s stylist?

Angie Smith is an English celebrity and red carpet stylist and has been in charge of Holly’s style for over three years.

As well as Holly, she also chooses outfits for the likes of Rochelle Humes, Laura Whitmore and Christine Lampard.Her website reads: "Angie Smith is a trusted and sought-after fashion and celebrity stylist who is known for her clean and timeless style that regularly sees her clients on ‘best dressed’ lists across many media titles.

"Opening up about Holly’s changing style, Angie previously told the Daily Mail: "Holly was open to new ideas.

"The main thing I wanted to do was get her into more colour – so we tried everything on and went from there. I remember her saying, 'I’ve had my kids. I just need to change it up.'"