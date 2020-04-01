Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her £54 sun print dress from Joules

1 April 2020, 09:48 | Updated: 1 April 2020, 09:50

Holly Willoughby's Joules dress
Holly Willoughby's Joules dress. Picture: Instagram/Joules

Here's how to get your hands on Holly Willoughby's maxi dress on This Morning.

On this sunny Wednesday, Holly Willoughby has opted for a stunning Spring dress to cheer us all up on This Morning.

The button-through maxi features a tie neck, full length sleeves and a felled hem.

What's more, the piece is on sale from Joules for just £54.95, down from £79.95. Unsurprisingly, there are only a few sizes left including 6, 10, 12, and 14.

And 39-year-old Holly posted the outfit on Instagram, one person commented: "Beautiful as always."

"Always look lovely Holly👍❤️," said another, while a third added: "That dress looks gorgeous. Stay safe and keep well.😍"

How long has Holly Willoughby been presenting This Morning?

Following her success as a presenter on Dancing On Ice, Holly was brought in to replace Ferne Britton on This Morning in 2009 alongside Phillip Schofield.

Read More: Holly Willoughby's amazing reaction to Phillip Schofield coming out as gay

The pair have been working on the show ever since from Monday to Thursday, while Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes take over on a Friday.

The presenting duo also take the summer school holidays off, as well as half terms and Christmas. While they're away the likes of Rochelle Humes, Rylan Clark-Neal, Richard Madeley and Mark Wright have all stepped in.

Holly Willoughby's dress from Joules
Holly Willoughby's dress from Joules. Picture: Joules

What are Holly Willoughby’s style tips?

Speaking after her partnership with M&S, Holly revealed the key to staying so effortlessly stylish."

"I've got to be comfortable," she confessed.

"Gone are the days where I'll put something on and be forever tucking it in or pulling it down. I can't bear that – it drives me bananas. There is not enough time in the day to tuck yourself in 50,000 times."

She also warned her fans ‘not to get hung up on sizes’, explaining: “Sometimes you'll find that even though you're a 12, you'll put on a jumper and it will be cut big and boxy, and you might think ‘I love this, but I'm going to wear it in a 10 or an 8 and then I'm going to tuck it in.’

"So, ignore sizes and just try stuff on: wear it how you want to wear it, not how the size dictates.”

Does Holly Willoughby have any fashion deals?

Holly was unveiled as the face of Marks and Spencer's fashion campaign back in September 2018.

As the retailer’s brand ambassador, the I’m a Celebrity host originally picked out a selection of “must-haves” from the autumn collection which went on sale on 27 September.

The star was back this summer with her fifth collection with the brand called 'Holly Loves'.

The This Morning star announced the news on her Instagram feed back in July, writing: "So excited to announce the launch of my new #Hollyloves edit with @marksandspencer ... so many beautiful items and you can get them in store or online on the 18th of July ...

“There’s even another jumpsuit of dreams in the mix... will post pictures when I can reveal all!"

Who is Holly Willoughby’s stylist?

Angie Smith is an English celebrity and red carpet stylist and has been in charge of Holly’s style for over three years.As well as Holly, she also chooses outfits for the likes of Rochelle Humes, Laura Whitmore and Christine Lampard.

Her website reads: "Angie Smith is a trusted and sought-after fashion and celebrity stylist who is known for her clean and timeless style that regularly sees her clients on ‘best dressed’ lists across many media titles."

Opening up about Holly’s changing style, Angie previously told the Daily Mail: "Holly was open to new ideas."The main thing I wanted to do was get her into more colour – so we tried everything on and went from there. I remember her saying, 'I’ve had my kids. I just need to change it up.'"

More Celebrities

See more More Celebrities

Sam Faiers has given a glimpse inside her new home

Inside Sam Faiers and Paul Knightley's luxurious new Surrey house
Stacey Solomon has become a very wealthy Loose Women

Stacey Solomon to bank £1million this year thanks to Loose Women gig and Instagram fame
Joe Wicks has raised a staggering $100,000 for the NHS

Joe Wicks raises £80,000 for the NHS with PE YouTube videos

Lifestyle

Joe Sugg is a contestant on Celebrity Bake Off

Who is Joe Sugg, does he have a girlfriend, and how is he related to Zoella?
James Blunt is on Celebrity Bake Off

Who is James Blunt? The star's pub, wife and net worth revealed

Trending on Heart

Being at home all the time is strange, but you can make the best of it

UK lockdown 2020: Home furnishings and gadgets to make isolation more comfortable

Lifestyle

Comet Atlas will light up the skies later this month

'Brightest comet in 20 years' to light up the skies this month, and here's how you can spot it

Lifestyle

It's easy to dye your hair at home if you follow the right steps

Experts reveal how to dye your hair at home during lockdown

Beauty

Are Linda and Mick Carter leaving EastEnders?

EastEnders spoilers: Are Mick and Linda Carter leaving the soap?

TV & Movies

Can you get your money back from nurseries?

Nursery fee refunds: Can you get your money back due to coronavirus closures?

Lifestyle

The segment had viewers of the show in stitches

This Morning car crash interview has Holly and Phil in stitches as Andrew Castle suffers tech blunder

This Morning