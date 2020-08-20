Holly Willoughby 'in bits' after watching incredible video of her dad flying a plane

This Morning's Holly Willoughby has shared a sweet clip of her dad taking a spin in a Spitfire plane.

Holly Willoughby has revealed the moment her dad flew a Spitfire plane in a sweet Instagram post.

The 39-year-old revealed her father Brian had ‘ticked the big one off his bucket list’ by getting in the aircraft, and added she was ‘in bits’ watching a clip.

In the video - sent to Holly by a flight academy - Brian can be seen with a big grin on his face as he flew over the pretty countryside.

Holly Willoughby and her dad Brian. Picture: Instagram

Another snap sees him proudly stood in front of the plane, dressed in his green pilot gear with his hands on his hips.

This Morning star Holly wrote: "Well, I just received this footage from @boultbeeacademy of the moment my Dad ticked the big one off his bucket list and flew in a Spitfire.

Read More: Holly Willoughby forced to cut short 7-week holiday in Portugal to quarantine

"I think you can tell from his face that magic happened up there in the sky in that beautiful machine... Thank you @boultbeeacademy for making it so special and making dreams come true... I’m in bits here watching this."

Holly's followers were quick to comment on the post, Piers Morgan writing: "Amazing!"

Her stylist Angie Smith said: “Oh bless him that looks incredible ❤️”

While best friend Nicole Appleton added: “Brilliant!! My dad would love that!! ❤️Xx”

Read More: Holly Willoughby shares touching anniversary tribute to husband Dan Baldwin

This comes after Holly recently returned from a summer holiday in Portugal with her husband Dan Baldwin, 45, and their three children Harry, 11, Belle, nine, and five-year-old Chester.

The family was forced to cut their trip short so Holly could quarantine for 14 days in time to return to This Morning alongside Phillip Schofield.

A source told the Daily Mail: “Holly accepts that she has to go into quarantine and will follow the rules but she isn't happy losing two weeks from her holiday.

“The summer break is her chance to re-charge after a hectic period and to spend time with her family. After all the stresses of the pandemic she had been looking forward to relaxing as long as possible.

“Instead of seven weeks away she has had to make it five – but it's what she's had to do to keep the This Morning team safe and to ensure she returns to the show on time.”

Holly and Phil have been taking a break from the show for the past month, but will return on Tuesday 1 September.

Now Read: When are Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield back on This Morning?