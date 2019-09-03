Where is Holly Willoughby's outfit from today? How to get the This Morning host's leopard print midi skirt

3 September 2019, 10:47

Holly Willoughby looked amazing todat
Holly Willoughby looked amazing todat. Picture: Instagram
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

Here's how to get your hands on Holly's colourful skirt.

Holly Willoughby went for a classic look on This Morning today as she joined TV husband Phillip Schofield for Tuesday's instalment of the show.

The 38-year-old is wearing a leopard-print midi dress from Essentiel Antwerp which comes in at £230.

The elegant outfit is completed with a jumper from high street store Zara which is just £17.99, along with some black heels from Stuart Weitzman which come in at £355.

After posting a snap of the stunning look on her Instagram page, fans couldn't wait to comment, with one writing: "Skirt is amazing⭐"

Another added: "Looking lovely Holly," while a third said: "Love the skirt Holly you look so beautiful"

How long has Holly Willoughby been presenting This Morning?

Following her success as a presenter on Dancing On Ice, Holly was brought in to replace Ferne Britton on This Morning in 2009 alongside Phillip Schofield.

The pair have been working on the show ever since from Monday to Thursday, while Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes take over on a Friday.

The skirt is from Essentiel Antwerp
The skirt is from Essentiel Antwerp. Picture: Essentiel Antwerp

Read More: Holly Willoughby speaks out on weight loss: 'It's personal'

Does Holly Willoughby have any fashion deals?

Holly was unveiled as the new face of Marks and Spencer's fashion campaign back in September 2018.

As the retailer’s brand ambassador, the I’m a Celebrity host originally picked out a selection of “must-haves” from the autumn collection which went on sale on 27 September.

The star is now back this summer with her fifth collection with the brand - and it looks amazing.

'Holly Loves' will be available online and in stores from 18th July 2019.

The This Morning star announced the news on her Instagram feed, writing: "So excited to announce the launch of my new #Hollyloves edit with @marksandspencer ... so many beautiful items and you can get them in store or online on the 18th of July ...“There’s even another jumpsuit of dreams in the mix... will post pictures when I can reveal all!"

What are Holly’s style tips?

Speaking after her partnership with M&S, Holly revealed the key to staying so effortlessly stylish.

"I've got to be comfortable," she confessed.

"Gone are the days where I'll put something on and be forever tucking it in or pulling it down. I can't bear that – it drives me bananas. There is not enough time in the day to tuck yourself in 50,000 times."

She also warned her fans ‘not to get hung up on sizes’, explaining: “Sometimes you'll find that even though you're a 12, you'll put on a jumper and it will be cut big and boxy, and you might think ‘I love this, but I'm going to wear it in a 10 or an 8 and then I'm going to tuck it in.’ So, ignore sizes and just try stuff on: wear it how you want to wear it, not how the size dictates.”

Who is Holly Willoughby’s stylist?

Angie Smith is an English celebrity and red carpet stylist and has been in charge of Holly’s style for over three years.

As well as Holly, she also chooses outfits for the likes of Rochelle Humes, Laura Whitmore and Christine Lampard.

Her website reads: "Angie Smith is a trusted and sought-after fashion and celebrity stylist who is known for her clean and timeless style that regularly sees her clients on ‘best dressed’ lists across many media titles."

Opening up about Holly’s changing style, Angie previously told the Daily Mail: "Holly was open to new ideas.

"The main thing I wanted to do was get her into more colour – so we tried everything on and went from there. I remember her saying, 'I’ve had my kids. I just need to change it up.'"

More Celebrities

See more More Celebrities

Jamie Oliver dropped two stone in only three months

How Jamie Oliver lost two stone in three months as new TV show Meat Free Meals starts
Peter's appealed to find someone for his brother-in-law Tom

Peter Andre appeals to fans to find a date for his hunky doctor brother-in-law
Kim K has sparked outrage with a controversial Instagram picture of her daughter

Fans OUTRAGED as Kim Kardashian allows daughter North, 6, to wear hoop earrings
Stacey Solomon's eldest son Zachary is starting secondary school this week

Stacey Solomon left emotional as son Zachary, 11, starts secondary school after two years of home schooling
The star has revealed the advice he gives his children

David Beckham reveals brutal advice he gives his kids in order to be successful

Trending on Heart

Sinead will find out some devastating news next week

Coronation Street spoilers: Sinead Tinker's heartbreaking death confirmed as she’s told cancer is terminal

TV & Movies

The woman from London was outraged after being seemingly labelled a 'Hippo' by a Barista

Starbucks customer outraged after Barista writes 'Hippo' on her Cookies and Cream Frappuccino

Lifestyle

If you love a good festive film, this channel is the one for you

TV channel dedicated to 24/7 Christmas films is here to get you in the festive mood

Lifestyle

Simon will be reunited with Julia on BGT this weekend

Simon Cowell to reunite with BGT dancer after paying for her £175k surgery in emotional semi final

TV & Movies

Tony Hutchinson is still alive

Hollyoaks' Tony Hutchinson is ALIVE – but will Breda McQueen kill him in shock twist?

TV & Movies

All of the official Strictly Come Dancing pictures have been revealed

Strictly Come Dancing 2019's official photos revealed: From Michelle Visage to Jamie Laing

TV & Movies