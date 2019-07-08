Where is Holly Willoughby? This Morning fans left baffled as Phillip Schofield presents alongside Rochelle Humes

8 July 2019, 10:57 | Updated: 8 July 2019, 12:38

Holly Willoughby was replaced on This Morning
Holly Willoughby was replaced on This Morning. Picture: ITV

The Saturdays star Rochelle Humes has replaced Holly on This Morning today.

This Morning fans were left confused today when Phillip Schofield appeared on the show with Rochelle Humes, instead of regular TV wife Holly Willoughby.

The pair usually host Monday-Thursday's episodes of the show, while Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford cover Fridays.

But in an unexpected change to the line-up, 38-year-old Holly was nowhere to be seen today.

Taking to Twitter, one ITV viewer wrote: "WHERE’S HOLLY?????? @thismorning"

Another agreed: "Wait, where's Holly?"

Read More: Love Island's Kem Cetinay defends Phillip Schofield amid 'toxic atmosphere' rumours

Well, while it's unclear exactly where Holly is, apparently she's enjoying a little break.

Phillip laughed as he told ITV viewers: "Holly is having a long weekend."

Clearly not happy with the last-minute revelation, one person wrote on social media: "She’s 'having a long weekend'? WTF?! Get your butt on that sofa Willoughby!

"She only has this week left and then she can do what the hell she wants for the next 7 weeks!"

Read More: This Morning fans' rage as 'tanorexic' Martina Big shows off 32S boobs... ahead of record-breaking ENLARGEMENT

This comes after Rochelle and Mark Wright presented the show together on Friday, filling in for Eamonn and Ruth.

Rochelle and Mark presented This Morning together
Rochelle and Mark presented This Morning together. Picture: ITV

Opening the show, Mark told viewers: “This is our first Friday for This Morning,” with Rochelle adding: “We always see each other at events and my husband and you are friends.” 

Discussing it being the “first time” working together, Mark added that it “feels good,” before he went on to explain how the duo first met.

Revealing he'd hitched a ride in Rochelle's car after a night out and she played him one of her songs during her time in The Saturdays, he went on to confess he was "starstruck," by the popstar.

