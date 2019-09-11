Where is Holly Willoughby's outfit from today? How to get the This Morning host's sleek black trousers and jumper

11 September 2019, 10:28

Holly looks chic on This Morning today
Holly looks chic on This Morning today. Picture: Instagram
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

Holly Willoughby has ditched her summer dresses for a warmer outfit on This Morning today.

The telly star is wearing a short sleeved knitted top with elegant detailing on the shoulders from designer Fenwick.

Her matching flared-leg trousers are also from Fenwick for a cool £225.

38-year-old Holly shared a picture of her sleek outfit on Instagram, with fans rushing to tell her how amazing she looks.

How long has Holly Willoughby been presenting This Morning?

Following her success as a presenter on Dancing On Ice, Holly was brought in to replace Ferne Britton on This Morning in 2009 alongside Phillip Schofield.

The pair have been working on the show ever since from Monday to Thursday, while Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes take over on a Friday.

Holly's trousers cost £225 from Fenwick
Holly's trousers cost £225 from Fenwick. Picture: Fenwick

Read More: Holly Willoughby speaks out on weight loss: 'It's personal'

Does Holly Willoughby have any fashion deals?

Holly was unveiled as the new face of Marks and Spencer's fashion campaign back in September 2018.

As the retailer’s brand ambassador, the I’m a Celebrity host originally picked out a selection of “must-haves” from the autumn collection which went on sale on 27 September.

The star is now back this summer with her fifth collection with the brand - and it looks amazing.'Holly Loves' will be available online and in stores from 18th July 2019.

The This Morning star announced the news on her Instagram feed, writing: "So excited to announce the launch of my new #Hollyloves edit with @marksandspencer ... so many beautiful items and you can get them in store or online on the 18th of July ...

“There’s even another jumpsuit of dreams in the mix... will post pictures when I can reveal all!"

What are Holly’s style tips?

Speaking after her partnership with M&S, Holly revealed the key to staying so effortlessly stylish."

I've got to be comfortable," she confessed.

"Gone are the days where I'll put something on and be forever tucking it in or pulling it down. I can't bear that – it drives me bananas. There is not enough time in the day to tuck yourself in 50,000 times."

She also warned her fans ‘not to get hung up on sizes’, explaining: “Sometimes you'll find that even though you're a 12, you'll put on a jumper and it will be cut big and boxy, and you might think ‘I love this, but I'm going to wear it in a 10 or an 8 and then I'm going to tuck it in.’

"So, ignore sizes and just try stuff on: wear it how you want to wear it, not how the size dictates.”

Who is Holly Willoughby’s stylist?

Angie Smith is an English celebrity and red carpet stylist and has been in charge of Holly’s style for over three years.

As well as Holly, she also chooses outfits for the likes of Rochelle Humes, Laura Whitmore and Christine Lampard.Her website reads: "Angie Smith is a trusted and sought-after fashion and celebrity stylist who is known for her clean and timeless style that regularly sees her clients on ‘best dressed’ lists across many media titles.

"Opening up about Holly’s changing style, Angie previously told the Daily Mail: "Holly was open to new ideas.

"The main thing I wanted to do was get her into more colour – so we tried everything on and went from there. I remember her saying, 'I’ve had my kids. I just need to change it up.'"

