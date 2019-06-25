Where is Holly Willoughby's outfit from today? How to get the This Morning host's orange pleated skirt

Here's where you can get Holly's pleated skirt. Picture: Instagram/ And Other Stories

By Naomi Bartram

Fancy getting a summer makeover? Here's where you can get Holly's amazing Tuesday outfit...

It might be grey and stormy outside, but Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit has added a touch of colour to our telly screens today.

The orange pleated skirt features a flower print and buttoned placket that runs along the front.

Hitting the presenter just past her knee, Holly's outfit has a feminine a-line silhouette and comes in at £65 from online store '& Other Stories'.

The 38-year-old paired this with a simple orange jumper from one of her favourite shops Pure Collection which is made from cashmere and priced at £120. While her staple nude heels from Gianvito Rossi are £535.

After sharing a photo on Instagram, on follower wrote: "Gorgeous as always holly", while a second agreed: "Love the skirt and jumper Holly you are so beautiful.".

How long has Holly Willoughby been presenting This Morning?

Following her success as a presenter on Dancing On Ice, Holly was brought in to replace Ferne Britton on This Morning in 2009 alongside Phillip Schofield.

The pair have been working on the show ever since from Monday to Thursday, while Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes take over on a Friday.

This pleated midi skirt is just £65. Picture: And Other Stories

Does Holly Willoughby have any fashion deals?

Holly was unveiled as the new face of Marks and Spencer's fashion campaign back in September 2018.

As the retailer’s brand ambassador, the I’m a Celebrity host originally picked out a selection of “must-haves” from the autumn collection which went on sale on 27 September.

The star was back in February with her latest picks from their denim collection including button-through skirts and boiler suits.

What are Holly’s style tips?

Speaking after her partnership with M&S, Holly revealed the key to staying so effortlessly stylish.

"I've got to be comfortable," she confessed.

"Gone are the days where I'll put something on and be forever tucking it in or pulling it down. I can't bear that – it drives me bananas. There is not enough time in the day to tuck yourself in 50,000 times."

She also warned her fans ‘not to get hung up on sizes’, explaining: “Sometimes you'll find that even though you're a 12, you'll put on a jumper and it will be cut big and boxy, and you might think ‘I love this, but I'm going to wear it in a 10 or an 8 and then I'm going to tuck it in.’ So, ignore sizes and just try stuff on: wear it how you want to wear it, not how the size dictates.”

Who is Holly Willoughby’s stylist?

Angie Smith is an English celebrity and red carpet stylist and has been in charge of Holly’s style for over three years.

As well as Holly, she also chooses outfits for the likes of Rochelle Humes, Laura Whitmore and Christine Lampard.

Her website reads: "Angie Smith is a trusted and sought-after fashion and celebrity stylist who is known for her clean and timeless style that regularly sees her clients on ‘best dressed’ lists across many media titles."

Opening up about Holly’s changing style, Angie previously told the Daily Mail: "Holly was open to new ideas.

"The main thing I wanted to do was get her into more colour – so we tried everything on and went from there. I remember her saying, 'I’ve had my kids. I just need to change it up.'"