How much are Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck worth?

Ben Affleck and J-Lo got married. Picture: Instagram/Getty Images

What is Ben Affleck's net worth? Here's what we know about the Hollywood couple...

Celeb fans rejoice because Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have tied the knot in a ceremony in Las Vegas.

The couple were originally engaged in the early 2000s before splitting up and getting back together at the start of the year.

They got married on Saturday night at The Little White Chapel, with J-Lo telling fans: “We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient.

“Exactly what we wanted. Last night we flew to Vegas, stood in line for a license with four other couples, all making the same journey to the wedding capital of the world.”

JLo and Ben Affleck have now got married. Picture: Getty Images

But what is the couple’s net worth? Here’s what we know…

How much is Ben Affleck worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Ben has an estimated net worth of $150 million (£126 million).

This is hardly surprising considering Ben bagged his first acting role at the age of just seven-years-old as starring in PBS children’s shows Voyage of the Mimi and Second Voyage of the Mimi.

His other credits include Good Will Hunting, Pearl Harbor, Gone Girl, He's Just Not That Into You and Batman.

Ben Affleck and JLo's net worths revealed. Picture: Alamy

How much is Jennifer Lopez worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, JLo has a net worth of $400 million (£330million).

It’s estimated that she earns an annual salary of $40 million.

Her first acting credits include regional productions of Jesus Christ Superstar and Oklahoma! before going on to star in Golden Musicals of Broadway.

Her singing career then took off and she released her debut studio album On the 6 in 1999 and later starred in the psychological horror The Cell 2000.

With the simultaneous release of her second studio album J.Lo and her romantic comedy The Wedding Planner in 2001, she became the first woman to have a number-one album and film in the same week.