How old is Carol Vorderman and what is her net worth?

Carol Vorderman is on Celebrity Bake Off. Picture: Instagram/PA Images

Find out everything about Carol Vorderman's age, relationships, career and net worth.

Carol Vorderman is back on our screens for an extra special celebrity Great British Bake Off for Stand Up 2 Cancer.

She became a national treasure after her role of Countdown for 26 years.

But how old is Carol Vorderman and is she married? Find out everything…

Who is Carol Vorderman and how old is she?

Carol was born in Bedford on 24 December 1960, which makes her 59-years-old.

After growing up in Prestatyn, North Wales, Carol went to Cambridge University where she studied engineering.

In 1982, her mum applied for Countdown on her behalf after seeing an ad in the paper for a woman with maths skills.

After bagging the job, she was part of the hosting team until 2008 when she stepped down after 26 years.

She later went on to be part of the Loose Women team from 2011 to 2014, and appeared on Strictly Come Dancing in 2004 and I’m A Celebrity in 2016.

Is Carol Vorderman married?

Carol wed Navy officer Christopher Mather in 1985, but the marriage only lasted a year,

She later went on to marry management consultant Patrick King in 1990 and the pair had two children, Katie, 29, and Cameron, 23, before splitting in 2000.

She is now thought to be single after breaking up with long term partner and pilot Graham Duff in 2016.

Carol Vorderman and her ex boyfriend Graham Duffy. Picture: PA Images

Speaking to Closer last year, Carol explained she loves being single, as she said: “Now I know what makes me happy. I love being single.

“I laugh more than I have ever laughed – I have my kids, my family and my brilliant friends. I’m just very happy.”

What is Carol Vorderman’s net worth?

Carol has an estimated fortune of £18 million thanks to her regular TV appearances as well as her endorsements.

Has Carol Vorderman had plastic surgery?

Carol has previously denied going under the knife, but did admit to having botox.

One Twitter follower quizzed her about plastic surgery following an appearance on Lorraine, writing: “Settle an argument for me please Carol... girls in my office saying you can’t look that good without surgery, my argument is you work out a lot and they’re just well JEL."

The star then replied: “Lol… I go hiking two or three times a week… but I do have botox... and facials…”

Hitting back at claims she has had surgery on her figure, Carol also previously credited her curves to ‘an old pair of leggings’, when she was papped waiting for a taxi last year.

Addressing her 3,393K following, she wrote on Twitter: “Caught ordering an uber today after a meeting.....an old ⁦@KarenMillen⁩ top and old jeggings from ⁦@marksandspencer⁩.... but it's the same old Vorders.”

She also previously told Mail Online: “I promise I haven’t had bottom implants. It’s the same old bottom. In my family, loads of us have it: the Vorderman A**e.

“My daughter Katie has it. My nephew has it. We’re all sticky-out-bottom people.”

