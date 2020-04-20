How old is Helen Skelton, how many children does she have and is she married?

Helen is a well-known face on British TV. Picture: Channel 4/Instagram

Broadcaster Helen Skelton is appearing on Channel 4's SAS: Who Dares Wins

You most probably recognise Helen Skelton from her many years as a TV presenter on the iconic children's show, Blue Peter, but the star is most recently starring in Channel 4's series, SAS: Who Dares Wins.

But what do we know about the star and her family life? We reveal everything we know...

Who is Helen Skelton and how old is she?

Helen Skelton is a TV presenter, broadcaster and actress, best known for her role presenting children's TV show Blue Peter from 2008-2013 and as the presenter of Countryfile since 2014.

The star hails from Carlisle in Cumbria and was born on the 19th of July, 1983, making her 36 years old, and a Cancer.

She has a degree in journalism from the Cumbria Institute of the Arts and is a qualified tap dance teacher, previously stating if she wasn't in media she would be a teacher.

During her time on Blue Peter, Helen took part in an incredible number of mental and physical challenges, such as kayaking the entire length of the Amazon River alone, becoming the second woman ever to complete the Namibian ultra-marathon, and being the first person ever to reach the South Pole on just a bike.

Is Helen married?

Helen is indeed married, she met England national rugby league team player Richie Myler in 2011 and the pair wed in December 2013.

Her legal name is Helen Skelton-Myler, but is known professionally as Helen Skelton.

They tied the knot at Kirkby Thore's St Michael's church in the former Blue Peter star's childhood village, near Penrith.

How many children does she and Richie have?

The pair have two sons together, the eldest is Ernie, four, and there's also three-year-old Louis who just celebrated his birthday on April 8th.

The family briefly lived in France for a short while when Richie signed to the Catalans Dragons club in September 2015, but they moved back to the UK when he was signed to the Leeds Rhinos in June 2017.