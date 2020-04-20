How old is Helen Skelton, how many children does she have and is she married?

20 April 2020, 16:18

Helen is a well-known face on British TV
Helen is a well-known face on British TV. Picture: Channel 4/Instagram

Broadcaster Helen Skelton is appearing on Channel 4's SAS: Who Dares Wins

You most probably recognise Helen Skelton from her many years as a TV presenter on the iconic children's show, Blue Peter, but the star is most recently starring in Channel 4's series, SAS: Who Dares Wins.

But what do we know about the star and her family life? We reveal everything we know...

Who is Helen Skelton and how old is she?

Helen Skelton is a TV presenter, broadcaster and actress, best known for her role presenting children's TV show Blue Peter from 2008-2013 and as the presenter of Countryfile since 2014.

The star hails from Carlisle in Cumbria and was born on the 19th of July, 1983, making her 36 years old, and a Cancer.

She has a degree in journalism from the Cumbria Institute of the Arts and is a qualified tap dance teacher, previously stating if she wasn't in media she would be a teacher.

During her time on Blue Peter, Helen took part in an incredible number of mental and physical challenges, such as kayaking the entire length of the Amazon River alone, becoming the second woman ever to complete the Namibian ultra-marathon, and being the first person ever to reach the South Pole on just a bike.

Is Helen married?

Helen is indeed married, she met England national rugby league team player Richie Myler in 2011 and the pair wed in December 2013.

Her legal name is Helen Skelton-Myler, but is known professionally as Helen Skelton.

They tied the knot at Kirkby Thore's St Michael's church in the former Blue Peter star's childhood village, near Penrith.

How many children does she and Richie have?

The pair have two sons together, the eldest is Ernie, four, and there's also three-year-old Louis who just celebrated his birthday on April 8th.

The family briefly lived in France for a short while when Richie signed to the Catalans Dragons club in September 2015, but they moved back to the UK when he was signed to the Leeds Rhinos in June 2017.

More Celebrities

See more More Celebrities

Everything you need to know about Tony Bellew

Who is Tony Bellew, how old is he, when did he retire from boxing?

TV & Movies

Find out Katie Price's net worth

What is Katie Price's net worth?

Joey Essex and his girlfriend Lorena Medina

What is Joey Essex famous for, who is he dating and what is his net worth?
Your need-to-know on TV presenter Anthea Turner

Who is Anthea Turner, how old is she, and who is she engaged to?
Holly Willoughby's dress today is from Sandro Paris

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her £260 buttoned dress from Sandro Paris

Trending on Heart

These products will give your hair a boost

UK lockdown 2020: The best masks, shampoos and conditioners for quarantine hair self-care

Beauty

Francesca has been linked to Diplo

Who is Francesca Farago and did the Too Hot To Handle contestant date Diplo?

TV & Movies

You can recreate the incredible southern fried chicken at home

Man perfects the KFC recipe from home and reveals the secret 11 herbs and spices on Heart Breakfast

Food & Health

Which Too Hot To Handle couples are still together?

Which Too Hot To Handle couples are still together and where are the cast now?

TV & Movies

The UK's cases of coronavirus are increasing daily

Coronavirus UK map: Where in Britain are the confirmed COVID-19 cases as cases rise to 120,067?

Lifestyle

This is why supermarkets are lacking in stock of flour across the UK

Why is there no flour in shops and where can I buy some?

Food & Health