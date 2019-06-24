How old is Sheridan Smith, what happened with Graham Norton and what TV shows has she been in?

Sheridan Smith said she was humiliated by Graham Norton. Picture: PA Images/BBC

By Naomi Bartram

Sheridan Smith has opened up about her mental health struggles in an honest new chat, here's everything you need to know about the actress...

Sheridan Smith is one of the most famous actresses in the UK, having bagged roles in everything from Gavin and Stacey to Cilla.

While she started out in comedy, she’s since gone on to star in serious dramas and shown off her incredible voice in musical theatre.

But while the star has won a string of awards and has even been given an OBE for her services to drama, her personal life has also hit the headlines in recent years.

Having struggled with mental health problems, Sheridan has now opened up about how having jokes made at her expense affected her - especially one particular comment made by Graham Norton at the BAFTAs in 2016.

So, here’s everything you need to know about the star, and what actually happened with Graham Norton.

How old is Sheridan Smith?

Sheridan was born 25 June 1981, making her 37-years-old. She’s actually been in the business since 1999 where she played Emma in The Royle Family.

What happened with Graham Norton at the BAFTAs?

The star has recently opened up about feeling “humiliated” by the talk show host when he made a comment about her on stage at the BAFTAs in 2016.

Three years ago, Sheridan faced a series of personal struggles after her dad was diagnosed with cancer.

She was forced to pull out of her role in a West End production of Funny Girl after a series of on stage issues.

One performance of the show was even cancelled midway through, with theatre management stating the cause was “technical difficulties”.

Graham then went on to joke about this when he presented an award at the BAFTAs that year, telling the audience: "We’re all excited for a couple of drinks tonight.

"Or, as it’s known in theatrical circles, a few glasses of technical difficulties."

Graham Norton's joke sent Sheridan "over the edge". Picture: BBC

Opening up to The Telegraph's Stella magazine, Sheridan has now revealed the comments “tipped her over the edge”

“I just lost it,” she said.

"I was in unbelievable distress, trying to keep it all together and then a room full of people in my industry were just laughing at me...

"I couldn’t cope. I'd been to see specialists about stress and anxiety. I didn't know what was happening to me. One doctor said I was bipolar, another said I was suffering from extreme anxiety disorder.

"All I knew was that the man I loved most in the world was in a hospital bed and I just wanted to be with him."

Sheridan Smith has opened up about her mental health problems. Picture: Getty Images

At the time, she responded with some very sweary tweets, but reveals she can’t actually remember sending them.

She added: "Honestly, I don’t remember [the tweets]. Drink. Desperation. Humiliation. I fell over the edge."

When asked if there was anyone there to help her, she shook her head. Sadly Sheridan's dad died later that year.

What TV shows has she been in?

Sheridan’s television breakthrough came from The Royle Family where she played Anthony Royle’s girlfriend Emma.

The actress then went on to star in Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps where she played Janet alongside her Royle Family co-star Ralf Alastair John Little who portrayed Jonny.

During her time on Two Pints of Lager, Sheridan also bagged a role as Smithy’s sister Rudi in Gavin and Stacey which attracted almost seven million viewers over the ten years it was on. Although she's since ruled herself out of the reunion.

Since then, the star played legendary Liverpudlian Cilla, Mrs Biggs, and The C Word as well as the hugely popular drama Cleaning Up which broadcast last year.

What musicals has she been in?

From sitcoms, Sheridan has since gone on to star as a string of main characters in the West End.

Some of her most famous roles include Into the Woods, Hedda Gabler, Little Shop of Horrors and Funny Girl.

She even went on to win an Olivier Award for Best Actress for her role as Elle Woods in Legally Blonde.

Where is Sheridan from?

Sheridan was born in Epworth, Lincolnshire. While she was growing up, her parents, Colin and Marilyn, made their name in the East as a Country and Western duo called The Daltons.

In her own documentary, Sheridan Smith: Coming Home, which aired in November 2018, the actress revisited her home town and performed at the Bentley Top Club where her parents used to play.

Is Sheridan married?

Sheridan got engaged to her boyfriend Jamie Horn back in May of last year after a whirlwind romance.

She met the insurance broker on dating app Tinder and they live on a farm away from the media focus.

Recently, the actress sparked rumours when she shared a loved-up snap referring to Jamie as “hubby”.

But after fans speculated whether the 37-year-old had a secret wedding, she clarified on Instagram: “Every time I call him my hubby people presume we are married, it’s just a nickname & I’ll let u know when we decide to get married.

“I will want you all wearing hats please. So here is me pouting with the ‘fella’.”