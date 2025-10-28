Hugh Jackman and Neil Diamond perform famous love song in sweet karaoke video

The Hollywood actor is starring in a new movie called Song Sung Blue, inspired by the US musician.

28 October 2025, 16:54

Hugh Jackman and Neil Diamond perform an iconic love song in the clip.
Hugh Jackman and Neil Diamond perform an iconic love song in the clip. Picture: Alamy

By Claire Blackmore

Hugh Jackman delighted fans by sharing an emotional karaoke moment with legendary singer-songwriter Neil Diamond.

Hugh Jackman has delighted fans by sharing a sweet video of himself performing a duet with the legendary musician Neil Diamond ahead of his latest movie.

The famous pair were seen cosying up as they belted out Elvis Presley's hit track Can't Help Falling in Love in a new clip shared on the Hollywood actor's Facebook page.

Singing into their microphones and swaying to the iconic love song, the Wolverine star, 57, and the American songwriter, 84, harmonised together against a background of twinkling lights in a karaoke bar.

Hugh held Neil's hand as he lovingly gazed at the Sweet Caroline hitmaker, who planted a kiss on the Aussie actor's head at the end of the tune.

Hugh Jackman performs special duet

Paying tribute to one of the best-selling artists of all time, the X-Men star wrote next to his social media reel: "What a day!!

"Neil & Katie thank you for an extraordinary visit. Thank you for the laughter, the stories and the karaoke. Thank you for trusting us with your music. You are one of one."

Hugh has recently finished filming an upcoming musical drama based on the career of Neil Diamond, named Song Sung Blue after one of his most famous tracks.

Song Sung Blue follows the story of Neil Diamond tribute act Lightning and Thunder.
Song Sung Blue follows the story of Neil Diamond tribute act Lightning and Thunder. Picture: Alamy

The upcoming flick, set for release in January 2026, follows the real-life dreams of husband Mike (Hugh Jackman) and wife Claire Sardina (Kate Hudson) who form a Neil Diamond tribute act called Lightning and Thunder.

Despite the amateur singers never achieving world-wide fame, they were well-known in their local area of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and faced much adversity throughout their career, making for one interesting story.

A documentary of the same name was released in 2008, following the married couple's highs and lows throughout life, which also inspired the musical reimagining.

Kate Hudson and Hugh Jackman star as Claire and Mike Sardina.
Kate Hudson and Hugh Jackman star as Claire and Mike Sardina. Picture: Alamy

The world gala premiere for Song Sung Blue took place on Sunday 26th October in front of a star-studded audience at the AFI Fest 2025 in Los Angeles.

Although the singer-songwriter who inspired both the tribute band and the film wasn't able to make it, Neil FaceTimed Hugh and Kate from his home in Colorado.

Speaking of the touching gesture, the Bride Wars actress described his video call as "very emotional," adding: "We all wish that he could be here."

"It was so sweet," Kate continued. "He said that he wishes he could be there, but he can't. And that he loves the movie.

"He even said that he wishes his mother and dad could have been here tonight."

Song Sung Blue was inspired by Neil Diamond and his music.
Song Sung Blue was inspired by Neil Diamond and his music. Picture: Alamy

Introducing Song Sung Blue inside the TCL Chinese Theatre, actor Hugh also spoke of his FaceTime call with the US singer.

"I told him that I might be mentioning that we spoke, and asked if he had a message for everyone," he revealed.

"He said, 'Yeah, tell everyone I love them and keep on singing.'"

