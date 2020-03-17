Idris Elba confirms he has tested positive for Coronavirus

17 March 2020, 07:28

Idris Elba confirmed that he had Covid-19 in a video posted to his Twitter page.

Idris Elba has become the latest celebrity to test positive for Coronavirus, but has assured his fans that he 'feels ok'.

Read more: PM says everyone should avoid social contact and stop non-essential travel amid coronavirus crisis

The actor, 47, posted a video of he and his wife Sabrina in self-isolation, confirming that she had not been tested yet but also isnt showing any symptoms.

Idirs Elba announced on Twitter that he tested positive for Coronavirus
Idirs Elba announced on Twitter that he tested positive for Coronavirus. Picture: Instagram/Idris Elba

He captioned the clip: "This morning I tested positive for Covid 19. I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus. Stay home people and be pragmatic. I will keep you updated on how I’m doing. No panic."

You can find the latest Coronavirus (Covid-19) advice from the NHS here.

Idris revealed that he quarantined and got tested after coming into contact with someone who had the virus, and received his results on Monday morning.

He said: "Look, this is serious.

Idris Elba is self-isolating at home
Idris Elba is self-isolating at home. Picture: Twitter

"Now is the time to start thinking about social distancing, washing your hands. Beyond that there are people out there who aren't showing symptoms, and that can easily spread it.

"So now is the time to be really vigilant about washing your hands, and keeping your distance."

He also added: "There are so many people whose lives have been affected, from those who have lost people they love, to people that don't even have it and have lost their livelihoods.

"This is real."

Idris Elba joins celebrities including Tom Hanks and Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta who have also tested positive for the virus.

NOW READ:

Coronavirus travel restrictions: Easyjet and British Airways announce flight cancellations

More Celebrities

See more More Celebrities

A number of celebrities have tested positive for Covid-19

Celebrities with Coronavirus: Tom Hanks, Mikel Arteta and Idris Elba test positive for illness
Susanna Reid was absent from Good Morning Britain today

Why isn't Susanna Reid on Good Morning Britain? Presenter self-isolates at home for two weeks

TV & Movies

Holly Willoughby's This Morning dress is from Markus Lupfer

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her printed navy midi dress from Markus Lupfer
Hugh Jackman has apologised over his handwashing video

Hugh Jackman forced to re-post hilarious hand washing dance video after fans spot epic blunder
Tom Hanks has shared an update with his followers

Tom Hanks urges fans to 'take care of each other' as he shares Coronavirus update

Trending on Heart

The government has advised against all non-essential international travel

Foreign Office Coronavirus travel advice: government advise against all non-essential travel

Travel

The bride told her guests they were still expected to attend her wedding day

Bride-to-be branded 'selfish' for telling guests they have to come to her wedding amid coronavirus outbreak

News

Advice for pregnant women during the Coronavirus outbreak

Coronavirus and pregnant women: What is the official government advice?

News

Foil can banish grimey draining boards

Woman reveals genius cleaning hack which removes grime from draining board using tin foil

Lifestyle

Expert advice on booking holidays this year (stock images)

Is it safe to go on a UK holiday? Expert advice amid Coronavirus travel concerns

News

The things you should never say to your child during mealtime

Nutritionist reveals parents should never force fussy children to 'eat their greens' and clear plates

Lifestyle