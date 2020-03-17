Idris Elba confirms he has tested positive for Coronavirus

Idris Elba confirmed that he had Covid-19 in a video posted to his Twitter page.

Idris Elba has become the latest celebrity to test positive for Coronavirus, but has assured his fans that he 'feels ok'.

The actor, 47, posted a video of he and his wife Sabrina in self-isolation, confirming that she had not been tested yet but also isnt showing any symptoms.

Idirs Elba announced on Twitter that he tested positive for Coronavirus. Picture: Instagram/Idris Elba

He captioned the clip: "This morning I tested positive for Covid 19. I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus. Stay home people and be pragmatic. I will keep you updated on how I’m doing. No panic."

Idris revealed that he quarantined and got tested after coming into contact with someone who had the virus, and received his results on Monday morning.

He said: "Look, this is serious.

Idris Elba is self-isolating at home. Picture: Twitter

"Now is the time to start thinking about social distancing, washing your hands. Beyond that there are people out there who aren't showing symptoms, and that can easily spread it.

"So now is the time to be really vigilant about washing your hands, and keeping your distance."

He also added: "There are so many people whose lives have been affected, from those who have lost people they love, to people that don't even have it and have lost their livelihoods.

"This is real."

Idris Elba joins celebrities including Tom Hanks and Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta who have also tested positive for the virus.

