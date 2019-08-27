I'm A Celeb star Rebekah Vardy ‘over the moon' to be expecting fifth baby with husband Jamie

Rebekah Vardy is pregnant with her fifth child! Picture: Instagram

By Naomi Bartram

Reality star Rebekah Vardy is reportedly pregnant with her fifth child with football star husband Jamie.

The mum-of-four already has two kids with professional football player Jamie, plus two from previous relationships, and is reportedly set to welcome her fifth arrival early next year.

A source close to her told The Sun: “Becky and Jamie are over the moon that she is pregnant again.

“They can’t wait to welcome another member of the family.

“They’ve got enough kids for a five-a-side team now, and to be honest they’d probably be quite good.”

A spokeswoman for the couple confirmed: “I can confirm that Jamie and Becky are delighted to be having another baby.”

Rebekah, 37, first met Leicester City star Jamie, 32, back in 2014, when she was working as a nightclub promoter and organised his birthday celebrations.

The pair share daughter Sofia, four, and son Finley, two, while Rebekah is mum to 13-year-old daughter, Megan — who Jamie has formally adopted — and son Taylor, nine, from another relationship.

Jamie also has an eight-year-old daughter Ella with ex Emma Daggett.

Rebekah and Jamie married in May 2016 at Peckforton Castle in Cheshire, with the likes of One Direction singer Louis Tomlinson and Kasabian guitarist Sergio Pizzorno on the guest list.

In 2017 Rebekah appeared on ITV’s I’m A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here! and finished in ninth place.

Although she usually keeps tight-lipped over her marriage, the star has previously said she would never stay with her husband if he cheated.

She told Fabulous magazine: "I wouldn’t stand for it if my husband cheated on me. I wouldn’t put up with it in a million years.

"If I was prepared to put up with that behaviour, where would my self respect be? What example would I be to my kids?”

But she also added: “I love and trust him. My husband ain’t like the rest of them. He’s so not. He’s so supportive of everything I do, everything I say and everything I stand for.”