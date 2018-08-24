Inside Jamie Dornan's LA home that's for sale for $3.19million

Jamie Dornan has listed his swanky LA mansion for a cool $3.19million - and here's a sneaky peak inside.

Christian Grey actor Jamie Dornan has listed his elegant LA pad for sale, situated in the exclusive Nichols Canyon Road, of Hollywood Hills.

According to The Agency, the Irish actor is selling off his four bedroom, four bathroom abode, which boasts a square footage of 2,510.

The super-sleek design features a "distinctive glass box atrium" designed to welcome in the sunny California climate.



Credit: The Agency

Here's a look around the newly renovated home.

The lounge

In the two years that Jamie has lived here, he's turned the lounge into a bright and airy space with grand floor-length windows. A gorgeous stone fire pit separates the two chill-out areas, making it feel comfortable yet stylish.



Credit: The Agency





Credit: The Agency



The bedrooms

The master bedroom looks straight out onto the garden, and includes a deluxe en suite bedroom and walk-through closet. The other three bedrooms are all furnished to a super-high standard, and it's clear that Jamie definitely knows a thing or two about stylish home interiors!



Credit: The Agency





Credit: The Agency





Credit: The Agency



The bathrooms

The sleek bathroom is probably as big as our entire house, and features a cute his 'n' hers sink situation, with a frosted partition for a bit of toilet privacy.



Credit: The Agency

The kitchen

Whilst not the biggest kitchen we've seen, this stylish design boasts lots of hidden cupboard storage and a very modern feel. It also has a dining break-out area with stunning views the garden.



Credit: The Agency



Credit: The Agency

The garden

Equally as majestic is the lush outside space, complete with an in-ground outdoor pool and bubbling hot tub - perfect to while away those warm Cali evenings.

There's also plenty of space on the decking to get your tan on, and a grass area for a ball game or two.



Credit: The Agency



Credit: The Agency



Credit: The Agency

Jamie, who is best known for his role as Christian Grey in the 50 Shades of Grey franchise, has also made a name for himself on the small screen, appearing in shows such as British crime drama The Fall and American series Once Upon A Time

Before his acting break, the handsome star modelled for a whole range of high-end brands, including Abercrombie & Fitch, Hugo Boss, Armani, Dior, Levis and Calvin Klein.

WATCH! Jamie Dornan explains why he won't do any more 50 Shades movies:

