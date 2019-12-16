Jacqueline Jossa breaks silence on Dan Osborne drama in first interview since I'm A Celeb win

The winner of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! 2019 appeared on Lorraine earlier today.

Jacqueline Jossa has spoken out on the Dan Osborne drama for the first time since leaving the I'm A Celeb jungle.

During an appearance on Lorraine earlier today, Jacqueline was asked about the state of her relationship with Dan, who has been accused of infidelity on a number of occasions, including while Jacqueline was in the jungle.

She said: “The thing is… because we’ve been going through it for like two years, this isn’t new for me.

Jacqueline Jossa broke her silence on Lorraine today. Picture: ITV

Jacqueline also revealed that being in the jungle gave her time to think about their relationship, adding: “I was really glad in a way, because it made me think of stuff while I was in there. I had no choice, I was in there for three and a half weeks, no phone, no contact with anyone.

“You’ve got to think constantly and it helped me a lot to be in there. To be honest, I want to get a restart button. It’s been two years of me giving him hell and it’s not like he’s got away lightly. He knows he’s done wrong, he knows he’s done a lot wrong.”

She also claimed that many reports about their relationship were false, saying: “There’s lots of stuff that is not true at all.”

While Jacqueline was in the jungle, there were reports that he had had a threesome with Chloe Ayling and Natalie Nunn, who he starred on Celebrity Big Brother with.

Chloe told The Sun: : "Dan cheated on Jacqueline with me and Natalie. We’d all had a lot to drink and a threesome happened.

“It was a debauched night – we were drunk and we let loose.

“After it happened Dan was full of himself. He didn’t seem to care what had just happened in front of everyone.

“I distinctly remember Dan saying he needed to go because he was spending the day with Jacqueline and the kids because it felt so jarring with what had just happened. I have regretted it ever since.”

Dan furiously denied the claims, and even threatened legal action over the story.

He wrote on Instagram: "As I said in my post earlier this week, news outlets were trying to find anyone who would talk complete rubbish about me for money and it looks like they found someone who has no morals!"

Representatives for Dan told Heart: "This story is not true and Dan will be seeking legal advice."