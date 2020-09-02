Jacqueline Jossa showcases incredible singing voice as she performs Let It Go with daughter Mia
2 September 2020, 10:04
Former Eastenders star Jacqueline Jossa has showed off her singing talent in the clip.
Jacqueline Jossa has wowed fans with her incredible singing voice during a performance of Let It Go with her daughter.
The former Eastenders star, 27, posted a clip of her performing with Frozen hit with Mia, two, who did an amazing job of joining in.
At the end of the sweet clip, Jacqueline Jossa praised her youngest daughter, saying: 'good girl'.
It comes days after Jacqueline revealed that she was suffering from a mystery illness, but assured fans it wasn't coronavirus.
She said: "Hi guys hope you're all well. I had a brilliant day yesterday but last night I come over unwell – not corona – sick."
After she made the announcement, she shared a number of cryptic quotes on her story, one reading: "Don't feel bad if people only remember you when they need you.
"Feel privileged that you are like a candle that comes to their mind when they are in the dark."
She followed it up with another quote from American self-help author and a motivational speaker Wayne Dyer, which said: "Remind yourself that you cannot fail at being yourself."
