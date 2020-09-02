Jacqueline Jossa showcases incredible singing voice as she performs Let It Go with daughter Mia

Former Eastenders star Jacqueline Jossa has showed off her singing talent in the clip.

Jacqueline Jossa has wowed fans with her incredible singing voice during a performance of Let It Go with her daughter.

The former Eastenders star, 27, posted a clip of her performing with Frozen hit with Mia, two, who did an amazing job of joining in.

Read more: Caroline Quentin, Jason Bell and Max George announced as first three Strictly Come Dancing contestants

At the end of the sweet clip, Jacqueline Jossa praised her youngest daughter, saying: 'good girl'.

Jacqueline and Mia belted out Let It Go in the sweet clip. Picture: Instagram

It comes days after Jacqueline revealed that she was suffering from a mystery illness, but assured fans it wasn't coronavirus.

Read more: Inside Peter Andre's stunning Cyprus home as he holidays with Emily and the kids

She said: "Hi guys hope you're all well. I had a brilliant day yesterday but last night I come over unwell – not corona – sick."

She posted the video to Instagram. Picture: Instagram

After she made the announcement, she shared a number of cryptic quotes on her story, one reading: "Don't feel bad if people only remember you when they need you.

"Feel privileged that you are like a candle that comes to their mind when they are in the dark."

She followed it up with another quote from American self-help author and a motivational speaker Wayne Dyer, which said: "Remind yourself that you cannot fail at being yourself."

NOW READ:

Katy Perry shares candid picture of post-baby body four days after giving birth