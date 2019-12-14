I'm A Celeb winner Jacqueline Jossa denies she's pregnant after Dan Osborne's cryptic post

She has shut down rumours that she's expecting baby number three. Picture: Instagram

The mum-of-two snapped back at one rude fan that she was "just bloated".

I'm a Celebrity 2019 winner Jacqueline Jossa has taken to Instagram to let her followers know that she's not pregnant after speculation she was expecting baby number three.

Rumours began earlier this week when her husband Dan Osborne shared a photo of the couple arriving back in England aboard their plane with the caption: "Extra passenger come home with us".

Dan posted this picture on social media. Picture: Dan Osborne

However, the actress, 27, took to Instagram to deny the claims. Wearing a leopard print blouse and tweed sparkly skirt she showed off her figure and wrote that she was 'not pregnant, just bloated'.

Her fans replied, with one saying: 'Not pregnant, just normal'.

Many said the star looked 'beautiful' and another said 'Sucks you even have to say this... you are on fire girl'.

Despite his post, a representative for Dan confirmed that he was actually referencing Jacqueline being the extra person on his return flight.

Since landing back in the UK Jacqueline and Dan, who are parents to their two daughters Ella, four, and Mia, 17 months, have been focusing on spending time together.

It comes as Jacqueline has reportedly turned down a number of lucrative interviews and work so that she can focus on her turbulent marriage to Dan.

Dan has been hit by cheating claims after he reportedly had a threesome with US reality star Natalie Nunn and glamour model Chloe Ayling after the trio met on Celebrity Big Brother last year.

It comes as Jacqueline has apparently given Dan his last warning and they are said to have turned over a new leaf and they are reportedly planning to renew their vows in a second wedding, two years after their first.