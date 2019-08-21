When did Jade Goody die of cervical cancer and how many kids did she and Jeff Brazier have?

21 August 2019, 17:28

Jade Goody passed away of cervical cancer
Jade Goody passed away of cervical cancer. Picture: PA

The TV star passed away a few years ago and a three-part Channel 4 documentary has celebrated her life.

Big Brother star Jade Goody sadly passed away from cervical cancer in the noughties, and her death had a huge effect on the rise in smear testing.

But when exactly did she pass away, when did she marry Jack Tweed and how many children does she have?

READ MORE: Jack Tweed hasn't found love again as 'no one compares to Jade'

Jade passed away in 2009
Jade passed away in 2009. Picture: Getty

When did Jade Goody die of cervical cancer?

Jade passed away in her sleep on March 22nd, 2009, she was only 27 years old.

She found out she had cervical cancer on August 18th, 2008 after a number of different cancer scares in past years.

By September, it was reported that her cancer was "advanced and life-threatening", and after a number of surgeries, Jade started planning her funeral.

The cancer worsened over the coming months and on February 14th, Jade's publicist confirmed that her cancer was terminal and she had weeks to live.

When did she get married to Jack Tweed and is he the father of her children?

After she found out that her cancer was terminal, Jade decided to marry beau Jack Tweed.

They exchanged rings on February 15th, and marries in a ceremony on February 22nd at Down Hall county house near Hatfield Heath.

They singed a £700,000 deal with OK! Magazine for pictures of the wedding.

Jack is not the father of Jade's sons, it is Jeff Brazier her ex-boyfriend.

Jade pictured with Jack Tweedy and her two sons
Jade pictured with Jack Tweedy and her two sons. Picture: Getty

How many kids does she have with Jeff Brazier?

Jade has two sons with her ex, TV presenter Jeff Brazier.

They're called Bobby Jack (born in 2003) and Freddie (born in 2004).

