How old is Jake Gyllenhaal, who's the Spiderman actor's wife and what are his biggest movies?

21 June 2019, 11:56

Jake Gyllenhaal is starring in Spiderman: Far From Home
Jake Gyllenhaal is starring in Spiderman: Far From Home.

As Jake Gyllenhaal is about to star in Spiderman: Far From Home, we take a closer look at his life and career.

American actor Jake Gyllenhaal is about to star in the upcoming Spiderman movie.

But how old is he, does he have a wife and what other movies has the star been in? We reveal all...

How old is Jake Gyllenhaal?

Jake was born in LA on 19 December, 1980 - making him 38-years-old at the time of writing this article.,

Not only is Jake a talented actor in his own right, he's from a star-studded family; his mother is screenwriter and director Naomi Foner and his father is film director and poet, Stephen Gyllenhaal.

His sister Maggie is also a famous Hollywood actress, who's starred in the Batman movies, Frank and Nanny McPhee.

Jake Gyllenhaal is starring in the new Spiderman movie
Jake Gyllenhaal is starring in the new Spiderman movie.

Does Jake Gyllenhaal have a wife?

He does not. The actor has actually never been married.

Jake Gyllenhaal and Reese Witherspoon dated for a few years back in the early Noughties.
Jake Gyllenhaal and Reese Witherspoon dated for a few years back in the early Noughties.

Who has the star dated?

In the past, Jake dated actress Kirsten Dunst. They were together between 2002-2004, but parted ways after a two-year relationship.

Gyllenhaal also used to date Big Little Lies star Reese Witherspoon from 2007, shortly after she split with husband Ryan Phillippe, but they split later in 2009.

What are Jake Gyllenhaal's biggest movies?

Some of Jake Gyllenhaal's biggest titles include crime thriller Nightcrawler (2014), Brokeback Mountain (2005), Prisoners (2013) and Donnie Darko (2001).

The actor also recently starred in Netflix's Original Movie, Velvet Buzzsaw, in which he played an art critic who became transfixed by some supernatural artwork.

