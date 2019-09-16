Jake Quickenden sends fans wild as he shows off bulge in steamy post-shower selfie

16 September 2019, 07:44 | Updated: 16 September 2019, 08:03

Jake Quickenden left fans hot under the collars
Jake Quickenden left fans hot under the collars. Picture: Jake Quickenden/Instagram

X Factor and I’m A Celebrity – and now Hollyoaks – star Jake Quickenden has left very little to the imagination with his latest snap.

Fans are going wild for Jake Quickenden this week – and it’s got nothing to do with his singing or acting.

Instead, fans have been left shocked and delighted as the former X factor star showed off his ‘bulge’ in a post-shower selfie.

READ MORE: Former X Factor star Jake Quickenden cast in Hollyoaks

Taking to his Instagram, Jake, 31, posted a picture in just a towel, showing off his rock-hard abs and – of course – his bulge.

The singer and actor left little to the imagination with the post-shower snap
The singer and actor left little to the imagination with the post-shower snap. Picture: Jake Quickenden/Instagram

The Hollyoaks actor captioned the image about losing motivation to workout after a week of indulging.

He wrote: “1 week of drinking and eating chicken wings and lard sandwiches has got me feeling unmotivated, not out of shape but it’s amazing what a week off can do, just ran a 10k on 1 hour sleep, time to smash those goals tomorrow..... new week to go out and get what you want!!!”

Jake’s indulgent week hasn’t showed on his physique, and it didn’t seem to matter as it was what was hiding underneath the towel that got fans hot under the collar.

One fan commented on the post: “Let’s be honest, no ones looking at your top half.”

Jake Quickenden is not new to showing off his physique on social media
Jake Quickenden is not new to showing off his physique on social media. Picture: Instagram/Jake Quickenden

Another added: “No one’s looking anywhere other than at your 'towel’.”

One other fans was not so subtle with the comment, writing: “Errrrrrrr, towel bulge!”

This is not the first time Jake has caused eyebrows to raise on Instagram, having posed in his pants a matter of weeks ago.

This time, Jake showed off his figure in his boxers, leaving very little to the imagination.

READ MORE: David Furnish shocks fans by sharing close picture of David Beckham's bulge

More Celebrities

See more More Celebrities

Kerry Katona posted three unfiltered snaps on Instagram

Kerry Katona posts underwear selfie as part of new 'spiritual journey'
Holly Willoughby looked pretty in pink for Monday's This Morning

Where is Holly Willoughby's outfit from today? This Morning host teams Ted Baker knitwear with Whistles checked skirt
Rod Stewart has opened up about his battle with cancer

Sir Rod Stewart reveals secret three year battle with prostate cancer
Denise Welch and Tim Healy's son Louis is joining the cast of Emmerdale

Who is Louis Healy? Denise Welch and Tim Healy's son who's joining the cast of Emmerdale

TV & Movies

The 29-year-old mum-to-be revealed the adorable moment with fans.

Lydia Bright shares sweet moment her unborn baby 'WAVES' during pregnancy scan

Trending on Heart

The soup has been urgently recalled

Soups sold in Asda and Waitrose pulled from shelves after fears they contain deadly bacteria

News

Detective Pikachu is loose in Inamo as part of a special event

Pokemon fans invited to catch Detective Pikachu in London sushi restaurant

Food & Health

Twitter is on fire with rumours Peaky Blinders gangster Alfie Solomons will make a shocking return in tonight's episode.

Peaky Blinders fans think Tom Hardy will make a sensational return TONIGHT as show teases comeback

TV & Movies

Jenna Evans accidentally swallowed her engagement ring after dreaming she needed to "eat it to protect it".

Bride-to-be SWALLOWS engagement ring in her sleep after dreaming someone tried to steal it

Weddings

Britain's Got Talent viewers think Darcy swapped himself for a stunt double.

Britain's Got Talent illusionist Darcy Oake's death-defying stunt 'solved' by fan

TV & Movies

Olivia Attwood reveals she's in talks to star in I'm A Celeb.

Olivia Attwood 'in talks' for I'm A Celeb as she confesses it's her 'DREAM' to enter the jungle

TV & Movies