Jake Quickenden sends fans wild as he shows off bulge in steamy post-shower selfie

Jake Quickenden left fans hot under the collars. Picture: Jake Quickenden/Instagram

X Factor and I’m A Celebrity – and now Hollyoaks – star Jake Quickenden has left very little to the imagination with his latest snap.

Fans are going wild for Jake Quickenden this week – and it’s got nothing to do with his singing or acting.

Instead, fans have been left shocked and delighted as the former X factor star showed off his ‘bulge’ in a post-shower selfie.

Taking to his Instagram, Jake, 31, posted a picture in just a towel, showing off his rock-hard abs and – of course – his bulge.

The singer and actor left little to the imagination with the post-shower snap. Picture: Jake Quickenden/Instagram

The Hollyoaks actor captioned the image about losing motivation to workout after a week of indulging.

He wrote: “1 week of drinking and eating chicken wings and lard sandwiches has got me feeling unmotivated, not out of shape but it’s amazing what a week off can do, just ran a 10k on 1 hour sleep, time to smash those goals tomorrow..... new week to go out and get what you want!!!”

Jake’s indulgent week hasn’t showed on his physique, and it didn’t seem to matter as it was what was hiding underneath the towel that got fans hot under the collar.

One fan commented on the post: “Let’s be honest, no ones looking at your top half.”

Jake Quickenden is not new to showing off his physique on social media. Picture: Instagram/Jake Quickenden

Another added: “No one’s looking anywhere other than at your 'towel’.”

One other fans was not so subtle with the comment, writing: “Errrrrrrr, towel bulge!”

This is not the first time Jake has caused eyebrows to raise on Instagram, having posed in his pants a matter of weeks ago.

This time, Jake showed off his figure in his boxers, leaving very little to the imagination.

