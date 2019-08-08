James Argent proudly shows off dramatic weight loss in topless snap with Wes Nelson

8 August 2019, 08:14

James Argent has been praised by his fans
James Argent has been praised by his fans. Picture: PA Images/Instagram

TOWIE star James Argent has shown off his recent weight loss alongside Love Island's Wes Nelson.

James Argent has been praised by fans after showing off his weight loss on social media.

The former TOWIE favourite has been very honest about his struggles with keeping fit over the last few years, and has now reached out to an unlikely star for support.

Taking to Instagram, Arg shared a topless snap next to Love Island star Wes Nelson as they both posed on a boat with huge smiles on their faces.

Opening up about his upcoming charity swim across the channel, the 31-year-old wrote: “I’ve never worked this hard or been so committed to anything in my life!

Read More: Gemma Collins reveals one stone weight gain after 'weeks of overindulging' on holiday

Praising his reality star pal, he continued: “@wes.nelson has been so supportive & has motivated me. In 1 month we are swimming across the channel & leading our team to France in aid of @su2cuk#SinkOrSwim @channel4 🏊‍♂️ “.

He then added the hashtag: “Failure is not an option”.

Wes, 21, also shared the same snap, telling his followers: “Honestly so proud of @real_arg the weight is falling off 4 weeks out from the big channel swim for stand up to cancer! Let’s get it.”

Read More: Gemma Collins reveals what her lavish Essex barn conversion looks like inside - and it's so extra

And fans have been quick to praise the Essex star, as one wrote: “Well done arg! Keep going it's an amazing cause your doing it for. U are looking great aswell! Keep going 😁👏🎖🎖”

“Fair play to you @real_arg you look like you’ve lost weight as well. Keep going and well done x 👏🏻,” said another.

While a third wrote: “Looking well arg 🎉 most importantly happy and healthy 💙🎉💙”

Fellow TOWIE pal Vas J Morgan also added: “You should be very proud of yourself ❤”

This comes after Arg revealed he would be swimming the channel for Stand Up To Cancer along with a handful of other celebrities.

Announcing the news on Instagram, he wrote: “My grandad died of Prostate Cancer when I was in my teens, I’m doing this in honour of him & to raise awareness. It’s also a great chance for me to kickstart my healthy lifestyle & weight loss journey!”

Hitting back the haters, he added: “I know most people will think I will fail & not do it but I will prove those doubters wrong just like I did with the Marathon. I won’t let myself or anyone down. I’m working so hard in order to pass the medical & assessment before I even take on this massive challenge x”

This comes after Arg recently opened up on his desire to lose weight, admitting he was “the heaviest he’s ever been”.

Talking to The Sun, he said: “In regards to my body – I need to work on that. I need to get back in the gym and boxing again.

“I’m desperate to get back on track. I need to work on my fitness that is my number one New Year’s resolution – but I find it so difficult.

“I struggle to get into a routine and structure with my job I’m here, there and everywhere."

Meanwhile, during the first episode of Gemma Collins’ reality show Diva Forever, she discussed healthy eating with her boyfriend Arg.

“We’ve been with each other through all the sizes,” she told him.

“But the extra pudding around the middle James. You know what I’m saying. It needs to get back on track.”

TV & Movies

The Essex reality star revealed she has put a stone back on following a string of overindulgent holidays.

Gemma Collins reveals one stone weight gain after 'weeks of overindulging' on holiday
David and Victoria Beckham twin in matching outfits while enjoying family holiday in Italy

