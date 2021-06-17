Who is James McAvoy's girlfriend Lisa Liberati? Inside the Together star's relationship

Inside James McAvoy's relationship with his rumoured wife Lisa. Picture: Instagram/James McAvoy

James McAvoy wife: who is the Together star married to and who else has he dated?

James McAvoy is starring alongside Sharon Horgan in new BBC drama Together, which airs on Thursday June 16.

The actor, 42, first shot to fame as Steve in Channel 4's Shameless in 2004, and he has since starred in a number of high-profile Hollywood films.

James was previously married to his former Shameless co-star Anne-Marie Duff, and the pair share one child together, but they are now separated.

Here's your need-to-know on his current relationship:

Does James McAvoy have a girlfriend?

James is currently with a woman named Lisa Liberati, who he met while on the set of Split in 2016.

Lisa was PA to the film's director, M. Night Shyamalan, at the time.

James and Lisa reportedly met in 2016. Picture: Instagram/James McAvoy

A source previously told The Sun: "James and Lisa are having a lot of fun together and behave like a pair of lovestruck teenagers when they are together.

"They both love partying and are regularly all over each other when they go out together. It’s no secret amongst their social group that they are together and everyone thinks they are a great fit."

Who is Lisa Liberati and how old is she?

Lisa was born on March 16, 1979, in Philadelphia, USA. She is 42 years old.

According to The Sun, Lisa is the social media manager on the Jove app.

According to reports, James and Lisa got married in 2019. Picture: Instagram/James McAvoy

Is James McAvoy married to Lisa Liberati?

While the couple haven't confirmed they are married, reports have suggested they tied the knot in 2019.

When was James McAvoy married to Anne-Marie Duff and how many kids do they have?

James and Anne divorced in 2016. Picture: PA

James and Anne-Marie got married in 2006, and divorced in 2016. They share a son, named Brendan, born in 2010.

