Who is Jamie Dornan's wife Amelia Warner and how many children do they have?

Your need-to-know on Jamie's family life. Picture: PA

Jamie Dornan wife: find out your need-to-know on The Fall actor's family life and kids.

The Fall has just dropped on Netflix, and stars Jamie Dornan as serial killer Paul Spector.

The actor - who is from Northern Ireland - rose to international fame after he was cast as Christian Grey in the 50 Shades of Grey franchise.

He has also worked as a model, and appeared in campaigns for Hugo Boss, Dior and Calvin Klein.

Here's your need-to-know on the actor and his family.

Jamie Dornan is an actor from Northern Ireland. Picture: PA

Who is Jamie Dornan? What's his age and background?

Jamie, 38, is an actor from Holywood, County Down, Northern Ireland.

He grew up in the suburbs of Belfast, and first appeared on screen in 2001 - on Channel 4 show model behaviour.

Despite being eliminated from the show, he signed a contract with Select Model Management.

His first acting role was as Count Axel Fersen in film Marie Antoinette in 2006.

Jamie and Amelia got together in 2010. Picture: PA

Who is Jamie Dornan married to?

Jamie met English actress Amelia Warner in 2010. The pair got engaged in 2012, before marrying in 2013. Amelia is now a musician.

Speaking about his wife, Jamie previously told the Belfast Telegraph: "I was smitten with her from the start, I really was. I’m more in love with her today than I was at the start."

He also opened up about the difficult parts of marriage, telling the Sunday Times Magazine: "We get frustrated at times, usually when traveling with the kids, but we’d never let anything boil and become a thing. We know couples who are plate-throwers, but that’s just not us. I’m glad it’s not us - plates are expensive ..."

How many children does Jamie Dornan have?

Jamie and Amelia have three daughters.

Speaking about being a dad, he previously said: "Being a dad is the best. I feel a healthy and lovely duty to provide for my kids, and I really like it. It suits me. Making my kids happy is a good thing for my wife and me to be driven by."

Amelia previously shared a photo of their daughters' shoes on Mothers' Day, captioning the adorable snap: "So proud of these three glorious girls, it’s an honour being their mummy..feeling incredibly lucky today".

The couple like to keep their family life private, and Amelia previously told the Independent: "Nothing has really changed in our lives since Fifty Shades. The biggest change for us was having kids. We now live in the Cotswolds, rather than London. We are very removed from all the hype. I don’t see that stuff in the papers."

