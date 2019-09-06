Who is Jamie Laing? ex-Strictly 2019 contestant and Made In Chelsea star

Jamie Laing is a contestant on this year's Strictly Come Dancing. Picture: BBC/Instagram

Jamie Laing was one of the contestants on this year's Strictly, but was forced to pull out because of an injury

Strictly Come Dancing will be imminently back on our screens, and show bosses have finally released the contestants' official pictures ahead of the launch.

One of this year's dancers was supposed to be Made In Chelsea star and confectionary mogul Jamie Laing - but he was forced to pull out of the show because of an injury. Here's everything you need to know about him.

Who is Jamie Laing? What's his age and background?

Jamie, 30, is a reality star and confectionary business-owner from Chelsea. He found fame after appearing on E4's Made In Chelsea, which he has starred in since 2011.

Jamie also owns a confectionary company - Candy Kittens - that sells an array of sweets.

Does Jamie Laing have a girlfriend?

He does! He and Sophie Haboo met on the show, and are currently loved-up and frequently post cute pictures of themselves together on Instagram.

What has Jamie Laing said about Strictly Come Dancing?

Jamie has opened up about his role in Strictly Come Dancing, speaking out about the so-called 'curse' that surrounds the show.

He told the Daily Star: "Everyone talks about this 'curse'. You spend eight hours a day, six days a week with this one person. And if you have ever seen the movie Blue Lagoon with Brooke Shields, she ends up sleeping with her brother.

"If you spend a lot of time with your sister you end up sleeping with her. That is the moral of that story. It is a weird moral.

"That is what I am going to say to anyone who asks me about it. But if the Strictly curse did happen my answer will be 'Have you ever watched Blue Lagoon?'"

What's happening with Jamie Laing's leg injury?

It was reported that his spot on the show could be in jeopardy as he sustained an injury on his leg during show rehearsals.

A source told The Sun: “It’s touch and go for Jamie and bosses are waiting to see how his results look after he gets a proper X-ray done.

“Producers are hoping he’s just landed awkwardly during the group dance and tweaked something rather than it being a more serious injury.

"They’ll know if his Strictly journey is over before it’s even really begun in the next 24 hours or so.”

When did Jamie Laing pull out of Strictly Come Dancing?

Strictly announced on Instagram that, due to his injury, Jamie would no longer be able to compete on this year's show.

They wrote: "News: Due to an injury, Jamie is no longer able to take part in #Strictly 2019. We’re going to miss you @jamielaing. 😢"