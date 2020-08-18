Jamie Redknapp new girlfriend: Who is Frida Andersson-Lourie?

Jamie Redknapp is reportedly growing close to model Frida. Picture: Getty/PA

By Alice Dear

Jamie Redknapp has reportedly started dating model Frida Andersson-Lourie following his split from Louise Redknapp.

Jamie Redknapp, 47, is believed to have found love again as it is reported he has started dating Swedish model Frida Andersson-Lourie.

According to reports, the couple were spotted on a country walk with their pet dogs last week.

A source told The Sun on Sunday: "Jamie feels ready to move on from his marriage to Louise and is happy to be doing it with someone who has kids too and is financially secure.

“It’s early days for Jamie and Frida, but they have grown close and are really enjoying spending time together when they can.”

But who is Frida, how old is she and what does she do?

Jamie Redknapp, 47, is believed to have found love again. Picture: PA

Who is Frida Andersson-Lourie?

Frida Andersson-Lourie is a 37-year-old Swedish model.

She is believed to be signed to Mrs Robinson Management and has modelled for brands such as Escada.

Who is Frida Andersson-Lourie's ex husband?

Like Jamie, Frida is also a divorcee.

Frida was married to 58-year-old American hedge fund manager Jonathan Lourie.

Frida was married to 58-year-old American hedge fund manager Jonathan Lourie. Picture: Getty

Does Frida Andersson-Lourie have children?

Frida has four children.

According to sources, Jamie likes that she is also a parent and that she "fully appreciates the balance".

READ NOW: Louise Redknapp admits she ‘doesn’t know’ what went wrong with Jamie Redknapp marriage as she opens up about split