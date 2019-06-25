Has Jamie Redknapp split from girlfriend Lizzie Bowden and when was he married to Louise?

Jamie Redknapp is reportedly single again. Picture: Getty Images/PA Images

By Naomi Bartram

After his drivorce from Louise Redknapp, Jamie was spotted with stunning model Lizzie Bowden.

The whole nation made a collective gasp when Jamie Redknapp split from former wife Louise after 19 years together.

And following the pair’s divorce, the football pundit reportedly moved on with model Lizzie Bowden when they were seen leaving a night out together back in April.

At the time, a source told The Sun Jamie had been “biding his time” to get to know Lizzie, 34, who has appeared in fashion campaigns for New Look and Wallis.

The insider said: "They're still close but now might be the time he finally starts dating again."

But just a few weeks after they were first linked, now it’s been reported that the pair have already broken up. So, here’s everything you need to know about former Liverpool player Jamie.

Has Jamie Redknapp split from girlfriend Lizzie Bowden?

Apparently, Jamie and Lizzie have called time on their relationship and decided to go their separate ways.

Jamie has reportedly split from Lizzie Bowden. Picture: Getty Images

A source told The Sun that Jamie has decided to put his family first and to take a step back from dating altogether.

“Jamie enjoys Lizzie’s company, but feels they are too different to pursue anything long-term,” they revealed.

Read More: Harry Redknapp: 'I don't get involved in Jamie's love life'

“His priority is his sons and career, and he wants to hold out on finding the right woman to settle down with. He has a strong group of mates and a healthy social life so he is enjoying spending time with them.”

When was Jamie Redknapp married to Louise?

Jamie married Louise all the way back in June 1998. The pair tied the knot away from the public eye while on holiday in Bermuda just one week after getting engaged.

Jamie Redknapp and Louise married in 1998. Picture: PA Images

Louise was 23 at the time, while Jamie was 24 and playing for Liverpool football club.

In 2017, Lousie told the Mail Online her wedding "private" and "perfect", before adding: "Neither of us wanted a big, glitzy wedding."

When did Jamie and Louise get divorced?

Following Louise’s appearance on Strictly Come Dancing in 2016, the pair’s marriage was rumoured to be on the rocks in April the following year.

Read More: Louise Redknapp slams Strictly’s Kevin Clifton for ‘ghosting’ her following Stacey Dooley pairing

By October 2017, Louise admitted in an emotional interview in Stella magazine that she was left “feeling like a Stepford Wife” trying to be the perfect mum and wife.

Just two months later the pair filed for a Decree Nisi and in January 2018 they were officially divorced.

Why did Jamie and Louise split?

Although the pair have never explicitly stated the reason for their shock divorce, many have blamed the dreaded “Strictly Come Dancing curse".

Following her time on the show, Louise’s career was given a huge boost and she has since appeared on the West End in shows Chicago and 9 to 5.

Admitting to previously feeling pressure to always stay at home with her children, she told Stella magazine at the time: "I have spent most of my life pleasing everyone else, worrying about being judged and thinking I should always do the right thing by staying at home, looking after my kids and my husband. I lost myself."

She added: "I became a sort of Stepford Wife, wanting to be perfect at it. It was only when I agreed to do Strictly Come Dancing that I realised I couldn’t just go back to that."

How many children do Jamie and Louise have?

The former couple has two sons together, Charley, 13, and Beau, nine, with both saying they would be focussing on co-parenting following their split.

When quizzed about the breakdown of her marriage by This Morning host Eamonn Holmes Louise said: "I think that it has been so heavily documented and of course we all go through hard times.

"My priority and his priority is our children and protecting them and keeping as much of it as private as possible and loving them and putting them first and that’s what we're focusing on."