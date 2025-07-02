Jasmine Paolini's age, height, net worth, parents, partner and Instagram revealed

Jasmine Paolini is taking part in the Wimbledon Women's Singles final. Picture: Getty

By Hope Wilson

Where is Jasmine Paolini from, does she have a boyfriend, who are her parents, what is her net worth, how tall is she and does she have Instagram?

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Jasmine Paolini is putting her skills to the test in Wimbledon 2025 as she continues to excel in the competition alongside Sonay Kartal, Katie Boulter, Emma Raducanu and Aryna Sabalenka.

After making it to the final last year and being pipped to the post by Barbora Krejčíková, Jasmine will be hoping to go one better this year and take the incredible prize money home with her.

After putting on an impressive show during the tournament so far, it's time to find out more about Jasmine's life away from the court.

Here is everything you need to know about Jasmine Paolini including her age, where she's from, her height, relationship status, net worth and Instagram.

Jasmine Paolini is hoping to win the Wimbledon Ladies' Singles. Picture: Getty

How old is Jasmine Paolini?

Wimbledon hopeful Jasmine is was born on the 4th of January 1996, and celebrated her 29th birthday in 2025.

She began her tennis career at the age of five and at the age of 15 she moved cities in order to progress her sporting career.

Where is Jasmine Paolini from?

Jasmine is Italian and was born in Castelnuovo di Garfagnana, Tuscany. She grew up between Carrara and Forte dei Marmi, while training at the Mirafiume Tennis Club in Bagni di Lucca when she was younger.

Jasmine Paolini was born in Italy. Picture: Getty

Who is Jasmine Paolini's boyfriend?

The tennis ace tends to keep her personal life private, but it isn't believed that Jasmine is married or has a partner.

Speaking to Vogue about her relationship status in 2024, Jasmine said: "I’m currently not in a romantic relationship. But I think a healthy relationship can only be beneficial."

Who are Jasmine Paolini's parents?

Jasmine's parents are Jacqueline Gardiner and Ugo Paolini. Her father is Italian, however her mother is Polish, while her maternal grandmother is Ghanaian.

Speaking to WTA insider about her family, Jasmine said: "I remember that my father and my mother told me, you have to choose one sport to do.

"In Bagni Di Lucca, there was all tennis or a swimming pool, and because of my uncle who was playing tennis, I decided to go to play."

Jasmine Paolini is a Wimbledon hopeful. Picture: Getty

How tall is Jasmine Paolini?

Jasmine is slightly shorter than other tennis players at the same level, as she stands at 5ft 4in or 1.63m. This makes her shorter than Barbora Krejcikova who is 5ft 8in and Emma Raducanu who is 5ft 7in.

What is Jasmine Paolini's net worth?

Tennis star Jasmine is estimated to be worth a cool $4million, according to Sportskeeda.

As well as racking up money from her sporting tournaments, Jasmine has also worked with brands including Japanese sportswear brand Asics, which will have added to her bank balance.

What is Jasmine Paolini's Instagram?

Fans can follow Jasmine on Instagram @jasmine_paolini, where she often shares images of her tennis games and holidays around the world.