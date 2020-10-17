When did Jason Bell split from Nadine Coyle?

Your need-to-know on Jason and Nadine's relationship. Picture: PA/Getty

Strictly Come Dancing star Jason Bell split from Nadine Coyle last year - here's your need-to-know on their relationship.

Strictly Come Dancing is imminently back on our screens, with a fresh batch of celebrities competing to win that coveted Glitterball Trophy.

There were fears that the BBC show wouldn't be able to go ahead because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, but bosses confirmed that it would go ahead with new guidelines.

One of the confirmed contestants is Jason Bell, a 42-year-old former professional American football player from the NFL.

Jason is one of the contestants on Strictly 2020. Picture: PA

He confirmed that he'd be taking part in the series during an appearance on The One Show, saying: “Strictly is the epitome of British television and this year, more than ever, I’m so proud and humbled to be participating. Strictly was the first show I ever watched when I moved to the UK and I’m a massive fan.

“My 6 year-old daughter never got the chance to see me run out on the field at an NFL game but she is very excited about me taking to the dance floor. I hope I can do her proud.”

As well as his sport career, Jason is known for his relationship with Girls Aloud star Nadine Coyle, who he split from last year.

Here's your need-to-know on their relationship.

When did Jason Bell split from Nadine Coyle?

The pair were in a high profile relationship for over a decade prior to their split in September 2019.

Jason and Nadine got together in 2008. Picture: PA

The couple met in 2008, and were engaged for a year between 2010 and 2011, before splitting briefly at the time. They share one daughter together named Anaiya Bell.

Speaking about their split, a source said at the time, according to The Sun: "Although Nadine and Jason were never married, they lived as a close family unit and remain good friends as they co-parent their young daughter.

"They still care for one another, but are no longer in a romantic relationship."

Is Jason Bell in a relationship?

It is not known whether Jason is dating anyone new.

