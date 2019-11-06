Jeff Brazier puts his wedding ring back on amid 'marriage trouble' with Kate Dwyer

Jeff Brazier has put his wedding ring back on. Picture: Instagram

Jeff Brazier and wife Kate Dwyer were reportedly having problems in their relationship

Jeff Brazier has been spotted wearing his wedding ring once more after admitting that his marriage was in 'difficulty'.

The TV presenter, 40, who is married to PR Kate Dwyer, previously admitted that there had been problems in his marriage after fans noticed that he had unfollowed her on Instagram.

His rep told The Sun that they were experiencing "some difficulties" and are "doing their utmost to work through them together".

Jeff Brazier has opened up about his marriage troubles with Kate Dwyer. Picture: Getty

However, he has seemingly put these rumours to bed after being spotted with his ring on at an appearance at London's World Travel Market.

While there, he said: “There are a number of tools available to all of us when we are going through difficult times - and meditation is a massive one,” he said.

"We live in a day and age where we are busier than ever and life is quite chaotic - spending all that time on our phones and such - so it’s imperative we try and do something polar opposite to relax.

“I consider it a real gift to be able to give myself the time and space to do it. In this day and age, if you are not being kind to yourself, you are in trouble.”

Speaking about his marriage, a spokesperson for Jeff told The Sun: "There is categorically no split between Jeff and Kate.

"They have had some difficulties but they are doing their utmost to work through them together and will continue to do so in private."

Jeff, who shares two sons with the Jade Goody, who tragically died of cervical cancer in 2009, married Kate in Portugal last year.

