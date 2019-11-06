Jeff Brazier puts his wedding ring back on amid 'marriage trouble' with Kate Dwyer

6 November 2019, 15:58

Jeff Brazier has put his wedding ring back on
Jeff Brazier has put his wedding ring back on. Picture: Instagram

Jeff Brazier and wife Kate Dwyer were reportedly having problems in their relationship

Jeff Brazier has been spotted wearing his wedding ring once more after admitting that his marriage was in 'difficulty'.

The TV presenter, 40, who is married to PR Kate Dwyer, previously admitted that there had been problems in his marriage after fans noticed that he had unfollowed her on Instagram.

Read more: Stacey Solomon responds to Joe Swash wedding rumours on Loose Women

His rep told The Sun that they were experiencing "some difficulties" and are "doing their utmost to work through them together".

Jeff Brazier has opened up about his marriage troubles with Kate Dwyer
Jeff Brazier has opened up about his marriage troubles with Kate Dwyer. Picture: Getty

However, he has seemingly put these rumours to bed after being spotted with his ring on at an appearance at London's World Travel Market.

While there, he said: “There are a number of tools available to all of us when we are going through difficult times - and meditation is a massive one,” he said.

Read more: Declan Donnelly confesses he feared friendship with Ant McPartlin was over after he 'hurt him' during alcohol battle

"We live in a day and age where we are busier than ever and life is quite chaotic - spending all that time on our phones and such - so it’s imperative we try and do something polar opposite to relax.

“I consider it a real gift to be able to give myself the time and space to do it. In this day and age, if you are not being kind to yourself, you are in trouble.”

Speaking about his marriage, a spokesperson for Jeff told The Sun: "There is categorically no split between Jeff and Kate.

"They have had some difficulties but they are doing their utmost to work through them together and will continue to do so in private."

Jeff, who shares two sons with the Jade Goody, who tragically died of cervical cancer in 2009, married Kate in Portugal last year.

NOW READ:

Strictly’s Neil Jones shares 'positive' news about returning with Alex Scott after nasty calf injury

More Celebrities

See more More Celebrities

Jennifer Lopez has shared a rare picture of her two children

Jennifer Lopez shares adorable rare pic of her twins Max and Emme, 11, for Halloween
Keanu Reeves recently went public with his girlfriend

Who is Keanu Reeves' new girlfriend Alexandra Grant? Job, age and background revealed
Stacey Solomon has spoken out on *those* wedding rumours

Stacey Solomon responds to Joe Swash wedding rumours on Loose Women
Holly Willoughby's skirt is from Kate Spade

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her £250 Kate Spade multi-coloured skirt
Dec opened up about the tough time of his freidnship with Ant in their new documentary

Declan Donnelly confesses he feared friendship with Ant McPartlin was over after he 'hurt him' during alcohol battle

Trending on Heart

The company's drivers have been voted the worst

Ford drivers are the worst in all of Britain, according to a brand new study

Lifestyle

This is sending our nostalgia into overdrive

Every single Argos catalogue from the 70s, 80s, 90s and 00s is available to browse online

Lifestyle

EastEnders will see a very dramatic Christmas

EastEnders spoilers: Sharon and Louise Mitchell 'will BOTH give birth over Christmas' as Keanu affair is finally revealed

TV & Movies

A Christmas Carol will be out in December

When is A Christmas Carol on TV, who's in the cast and is there a trailer for the BBC Charles Dickens drama?

TV & Movies

Children can come out with some really sinister sounding stuff

Parents reveal the creepiest things their kids have ever told them and they will give you nightmares

Lifestyle

People are obsessed with the clever and helpful idea, and are encouraging all shops to do the same

This shopping system allows you to pick if you want assistance or not with the colour of your basket

Lifestyle