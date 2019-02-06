Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney engaged: Who is the actress’ fiancé? From age and job to relationship and engagement

Jennifer Lawrence is engaged to Cooke Maroney. Picture: PA/GETTY

By Alice Dear

Jennifer Lawrence is engaged to her art dealer boyfriend Cooke Maroney, it has been confirmed.

Jennifer Lawrence, best known for her roles in blockbuster films Hunger Games, Joy, Red Sparrow and Passengers, is officially off the market.

The actress, 28, has confirmed she is engaged to boyfriend Cooke Maroney, less than a year after they started dating.

But who is Cooke? Here’s everything you need to know:

Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney started dating last year. Picture: PA

Who is Cooke Maroney?

Cooke is a 28 year old art director from New York.

He is well known in the art world, but is fairly unknown to the public.

How long have Jennifer and Cooke been together?

Cooke Maroney is an art dealer from New York. Picture: PA

Jennifer and Cooke started dating in the summer of 2018.

The couple are said to have been introduced to one another through friend Laura Simpson.

The engagement

Jennifer Lawrence confirmed her engagement this week. Picture: PA

It was first reported that Jennifer and Cooke were engaged when sources told Page Six the actress was seen wearing a diamond ring and celebrating.

The source said: “It was a giant rock. They seemed like they were celebrating and people were talking about it.

“The ring was very noticeable."

A spokesperson for Jennifer later confirmed to E! News she is in fact engaged.