Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck cosy up on red carpet sparking romance rumours

Former husband and wife Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck couldn't take their eyes off each other during the glitzy film premiere in New York.

7 October 2025, 12:51

Ben and Jen beamed at each other during the New York premiere.
Ben and Jen beamed at each other during the New York premiere. Picture: Alamy

By Claire Blackmore

The exes gazed into each other's eyes before Jennifer Lopez gushed over Ben Affleck in a heartfelt speech to promote her latest film, Kiss of the Spider Woman.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck reunited on the red carpet last night, sparking romance rumours among fans as they put on a cosy display in New York.

The former husband and wife gazed into each other's eyes and beamed in front of the cameras on Monday evening as they stepped out to promote their latest joint project, Kiss of the Spider Woman.

Arm-in-arm at the glitzy movie premiere, the ex-married couple, who only separated last year, appeared very close, whispering into each other's ears and sharing quiet jokes as they posed for photos.

Actress J-Lo stunned in a striking floral dress with sculptural details, while producer Ben kept his look cool in a dark blue suit and no tie.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were all smiles at the event.
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were all smiles at the event. Picture: Alamy
The exes couldn't take their eyes off each other.
The exes couldn't take their eyes off each other. Picture: Alamy

The exes were full of affection for one another as Ben held his ex-wife's waist while the two shared a string of sweet moments as if no-one else was in the room.

Clearly on friendly terms since their divorce in 2024, the Jenny from the Block singer paid tribute to her former love in a heartfelt speech during the event, proving their chemistry was still strong.

"Thank you so much, thank you everybody for being here tonight. Thank you, Ben; this movie wouldn't have been made without Ben and without Artists Equity," she gushed.

The Maid In Manhattan actress, 56, starred in the musical-themed flick, while Ben, 53, acted as an executive producer on the film, forcing them back together in the wake of their second split.

They shared an intimate moment on the red carpet.
They shared an intimate moment on the red carpet. Picture: Getty

The mother-of-two, who shares twins Max and Emme Muniz with ex-husband Marc Anthony, said she was thrilled she got the chance to realise her dream role thanks to her ex-husband Ben.

"I read the script, if you know, I was in bed and I was just floored," she continued.

"I was just like, could this be happening right now? I get to sing, I get to dance, I get to act. I get to be an old-time Hollywood movie star."

Ben and Jen were first linked in 2002.
Ben and Jen were first linked in 2002. Picture: Alamy

And it wasn't just Jennifer who was full of admiration for her ex, as Ben also spoke highly of his on-off partner and was happy to stand in support of her this week.

"I wouldn't dream of not being here," he told Entertainment Tonight.

"This is an incredible story. This is the kind of role I think that Jennifer has wanted to play her whole career, and she's fabulous in it. She's great."

"This movie is exquisite," he also said in a video obtained by US publication People, adding: "Jennifer, you’re incredible.”

The actors tied the knot in 2022.
The actors tied the knot in 2022. Picture: Instagram

Before the steamy display on the red carpet last night, Jen had explained how she used the Broadway project as a coping mechanism following the breakdown of her marriage to Ben.

"It’s funny, the movie is about escapism. It’s about how movies and art save us in the hardest times of our lives," she told Craig Melvin on TODAY.

"Doing this project was such a dream come true for me that it really got me through to kind of survive a moment that was difficult in my personal life as well."

The once loved-up couple split in 2024.
The once loved-up couple split in 2024. Picture: Instagram

Ben and Jen were first linked in 2002, striking up a sizzling hot romance which saw the actor propose within months.

Just two years later though, their Hollywood love story came to an end and the couple announced their split, calling off the wedding while blaming 'excessive media attention'.

In a shock twist, the famous exes rekindled their relationship almost a decade later, getting back together in the summer of 2021.

Ben proposed again in spring 2022 and they finally tied the knot in Las Vegas that summer, followed by a second A-list wedding reportedly costing almost $9million.

However, the fairytale spell was broken once more as they separated two years later, listing their marital home for sale in July 2024 and filing for divorce in August 2024.

