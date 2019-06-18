Jeremy Kyle refuses to appear before MPs to give evidence following death of guest

18 June 2019, 12:06 | Updated: 18 June 2019, 12:11

Jeremy Kyle has refused to appear in front of MPs
Jeremy Kyle has refused to appear in front of MPs. Picture: Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Jeremy Kyle has turned down the opportunity to appear in front of MPs following the death of Steve Dymond.

Following the death of Steve Dymond, a guest on the The Jeremy Kyle Show, ITV pulled the show off air.

Now, host and star of the show Jeremy Kyle has refused to appear in front of MPs.

Next week, a number of senior executives of the show will meet with MPs, however, a representative for Jeremy has revealed the host will not attend to give evidence.

The meeting between executives and MPs was set as part of an inquiry into the reality TV show.

READ MORE: Love Island's Maura slammed as 500 complain to Ofcom about her 'sexual harassment' of Tommy Fury

The meeting between executives and MPs was set as part of an inquiry into the reality TV show
The meeting between executives and MPs was set as part of an inquiry into the reality TV show. Picture: ITV

Chair of the digital, culture, media and sport, Damian Collins, said: “Kyle himself should be an important witness to that, as the show is based around him as the lead presenter of it".

He went on to add: “We have sent an invitation to Mr Kyle through his representatives and we have received word back from them that he has declined to appear in front of the committee on Tuesday next week.”

Mr Collins said that they will be contacting Jeremy Kyle’s team to arrange a date when he will appear, and if not, “to understand fully the reasons why he is not able to appear".

The body of the guest, who was 63 at the time of death, was found at his house in Portsmouth
The body of the guest, who was 63 at the time of death, was found at his house in Portsmouth. Picture: PA

This comes weeks after the Jeremy Kyle show was axed by ITV.

The decision was made after the death of a guest, Steve Dymond.

Steve appeared on the famous reality TV show to prove to his partner he had not cheated.

However, Steve failed the test.

The body of the guest, who was 63 at the time of death, was found at his house in Portsmouth.

