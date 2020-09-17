Jess Wright reveals she had a secret breast reduction before lockdown

Jess Wright (left in 2012) always felt her fake boobs were too big for her frame. Picture: Getty / Instagram

The ex-Towie star was speaking on her podcast Girls No Filter that she had had two big life moments in 2020... getting engaged and getting her breast implants changed.

This year has been all change for Jess Wright - she's found her Happy Ever After, and reduced the size of her breast implants.

The 35-year-old, older sister of Heart presenter Mark Wright, dropped the boob bombshell on the latest episode of her podcast, Girls No Filter.

Chatting to co-presenters Gabby and Kelly, she revealed that after years of disliking her enhanced chest, which she boosted from a natural 32C to 32DD in 2012, she finally feels comfortable in her own skin.

She said: "I got home from where we got engaged and I went in for an operation. I had my breasts made smaller. I wanted to share as it’s good for girls who are in position who want to get a boob or job or want to get a reduction.

"I had one about eight years ago now and I’ve always felt they were too big. Everything I wore I felt they were sticking out of; bikinis I was always falling out of them, and everything I wore on the red carpet I really had to tailor make or make sure [I couldn’t fall out of], and I couldn’t wear anything that I wanted to because of them.

"I ummed and ahhed and I underwent three consultations around the world, I even went to one in LA, before deciding I definitely wanted to do it."

Jess, pictured here in 2013, admitted she was always worried about a wardrobe malfunction. Picture: Getty

As her pals listen on, Jess explains that she was unaware that you can simply change the size of breast implants to make them smaller, and was worried there would be an additional scar.

Operation done and healed, she added: "I am so pleased with them I feel so much more comfortable in bikinis in front of people, and I feel I can wear so much better can wear better clothing.

"I would absolutely recommend anyone who feels like they’ve had boobs done that are too big to go back and change them for smaller, or don’t get them done in the first place as the fashion these days is for smaller boobs."

She added that while they weren't "ridiculously big" she felt that they were too big for her naturally petite frame, and now it's more fashionable to have smaller boobs.

Girls No Filter comes out every Thursday.

