Who is Jessica Wright engaged to? Meet the Celebrity Karaoke Club star’s fiance William Lee-Kemp

TOWIE's Jessica Wright is engaged to William Lee-Kemp. Picture: Instagram

Who is Jess Wright's boyfriend and how did they meet? Everything you need to know about William Lee-Kemp...

Jess Wright likes to keep her relationship out of the spotlight, but back in March the TOWIE star announced her engagement to boyfriend William Lee-Kemp.

Taking to Instagram, the 34-year-old showed off her dazzling ring as she shared a sweet snap of the pair kissing in the French Alps.

She captioned the shot: 'A million times YES! I love you so much x'.

But who is Jess Wright’s new fiancé and when did they get engaged? Here’s what we know…

Who is Jess Wright’s boyfriend William Lee-Kemp?

William Lee-Kemp is an audio visual company business owner, and reportedly met Jess’ through her brother Mark Wright.

The pair were first seen together on Instagram in May 2019, when Jess shared a mysterious picture of her partner’s back.

Jess Wright and her fiancé William Lee-Kemp. Picture: Instagram

A source told The Sun at the time: “William shares a flat with Mark’s best friend and they’re all close mates. He definitely has the approval of Jess’ family.”

Now, Jess occasionally shares photos with William, including the moment he popped the question.

Speaking about the romantic proposal, she told HELLO!: "I am absolutely overwhelmed with this amazing news. I never expected it for a second and he caught me totally off guard.

“We are so very happy and in love! We are back in a place that is very special to us and now it has been made even better with this news. We are over the moon!"

And it looks like he has the seal of approval from Jess’ mum, as Carol previously told OK! magazine: “He's lovely, ticks every box that I could wish for for Jessica.

“He’s lovely, he's calm, he's nice, he's got a great personality. He's got no temper about him he's a really calm guy so I like him.”

