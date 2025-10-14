Jesy Nelson finally 'proud' of her body as she shares powerful message with new mums

14 October 2025, 11:30

Jesy said her new-found confidence had come from being a mum.
Jesy said her new-found confidence had come from being a mum. Picture: Instagram/@jesynelson

By Claire Blackmore

Mum-of-two Jesy Nelson admitted she had 'never felt prouder' of her body after 33 years of extreme dieting and low self-confidence.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Jesy Nelson admitted to fans that she finally felt "proud" of her body last night as she delivered a powerful message to new mums on Instagram.

The former Little Mix singer, 34, celebrated her postpartum figure by posing in her underwear, holding twin girls Ocean and Story in her arms as she shared a heartfelt post with her followers.

She admitted it took going through a tricky pregnancy and premature childbirth to see herself in a positive light and now appreciates just how "incredible" her body truly is.

Opening up in an emotional essay online, the Black Magic singer confessed that motherhood had helped her to heal old wounds and find confidence after years of crash dieting and low self-esteem.

Alongside a trio of adorable snaps of herself with the 5-month-old daughters she shares with fiancé Zion Foster, Jesy told fans: "I never thought it would have taken having two beautiful baby girls, that I could have potentially lost, to make me realise how incredible my body actually is.

"33 years of extreme diets, 33 years of putting myself down wishing my belly was flatter, wanting my waist just a little smaller and almost going through with a boob job, to now standing here having this photo taken.

"I can honestly say I’ve never felt prouder of my body and what it has been through! Yes my boobs hang lower and my belly is bigger and squishier — it doesn’t look how it used to, but my god it created the best gift that has ever happened to me.

"I cannot wait to show my girls the first place they called home and the place where they defied all the odds. 

"If there’s anything I’ve learned over the past 9 months of being pregnant, it’s that I never want my girls to feel the way I did about my body for so many years."

Jesy and Zion recently got engaged.
Jesy and Zion recently got engaged. Picture: Instagram/@jesynelson

Newly engaged Jesy also reached out to the new and expectant mums following her on social media, urging them not to be too hard on themselves as they started this new chapter.

The mum-of-two added: "So to all the future mummies or the mummies that have just given birth, if you’re struggling with how you are feeling in yourself or are maybe even feeling the pressure to ‘snap back,’ just take a moment to remember what YOU did!

"Be kinder to yourself and remember you are INCREDIBLE!!!"

The pop star had a tricky start to motherhood.
The pop star had a tricky start to motherhood. Picture: Instagram/@jesynelson

Fans flooded Jesy's positive post with praise, branding her an amazing "role model" and thanked her for spreading such an important and inspiring message.

"Absolutely beautiful! Women’s bodies are truly incredible thank you for this reminder 🥹💗🥰," gushed one follower.

"I wish you could have seen yourself through our eyes, you have always been so beautiful ❤️❤️❤️," a second told Jesy.

A third added: "These girls are so lucky to grow up with a role model like this & a mama who will encourage them to love themselves exactly as they are 🥹💗🌟."

"Incredible woman, incredible mama," penned a fourth.

While a fifth said: "Thank you for using your platform to share what normal bodies look like after having a baby/babies - amazing ❤️."

Jesy has embraced her new role as mum-of-two.
Jesy has embraced her new role as mum-of-two. Picture: Instagram/@jesynelson

Jesy gave birth to her twin girls in May this year at just 31 weeks due to a rare pregnancy condition called twin-to-twin transfusion syndrome (TTTS).

Her daughters were rushed to Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) following their delivery and spent months building up their strength before being allowed home with the pop star and her partner.

After Ocean and Story's whirlwind entrance into the world, the Boyz singer spoke bravely about her terrifying experience.

Reflecting on the family-of-four's tricky start, she said: "Nothing or no one will ever be able to prepare you as a parent for NICU.

"It’s the most scary overwhelming feeling of emotions not being able to feel like you can protect your babies.

"Naturally as a mother you just want to hold them and comfort them when they cry but you can’t because there are what feels like a million wires coming out of them and tubes and masks in the way with people poking and prodding them, it breaks your heart into a million pieces.

"Having them reunited for the first time ever today was the most magical feeling I will never be able to describe. The strongest little girls I’ve ever known who really do have the most inspiring story to tell."

