Jesy Nelson reveals 'traumatic' reason why she split from fiancé Zion Foster

Jesy Nelson opened up about her split from Zion Foster. Picture: Instagram/@jesynelson

By Claire Blackmore

Former Little Mix star Jesy Nelson revealed she and now-ex Zion Foster are committed to co-parenting their twin girls.

Jesy Nelson has finally opened up about her difficult split from her fiancé Zion Foster, just four months after the pair got engaged.

The former Little Mix star, 34, has revealed the real reason behind the break-up, talking through some of the heartbreaking details in a candid new interview.

Ending the four-year relationship wasn't easy for the new parents, who have been adjusting to life in the wake of their twin daughters' shock diagnosis last month.

Doctors told Jesy and Zion their nine-month-old baby girls were living with a rare genetic condition called Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Type 1, which causes muscle weakness and wastage.

Jesy and Zion called off their relationship four months after getting engaged. Picture: Instagram/@jesynelson

Explaining how this tragic news has impacted her relationship with her partner, the pop star has broken her silence on her recent separation from Ocean Jade and Story Monroe's dad.

She told the Daily Mail: "We have been through such a traumatic experience and for us, our girls are our main priority and our main focus.

"We want to give them the most positive, happy and uplifting time and energy and because we have both been through such a traumatic experience, the energy wasn't right between us, which is understandable.

"We are still friends and we are still united in co-parenting our daughters, they are our main focus, that's all we can do, be the best possible parents we can right now."

The pair's twin girls were recently diagnosed with SMA Type 1. Picture: Instagram/@jesynelson

Jesy and Zion have been through an incredibly difficult time in recent years.

The pop princess suffered a complicated pregnancy in which she was diagnosed with Twin-to-Twin Transfusion Syndrome (TTTS) – a life-threatening condition where both babies share the same placenta.

Then, in May 2025, the twins were born healthy but prematurely via emergency c-section at 31 weeks and 5 days and spent four weeks in NICU before she and Zion could take them home.

Six months later, the now exes were told Ocean Jade and Story Monroe had SMA Type 1.

Jesy admitted she was "sad" and "angry" that doctors didn't identify the condition at an earlier stage as it could have improved muscle development in her girls.

The now-single star has been reflecting on the unimaginable journey she has faced over the last 12 months, which culminated in the breakdown of her engagement.

She added: "I am taking each day as it comes because I feel like right now, especially with the girls' diagnosis, it's all I can really do.

"If I try to look too far into the future, I will drive myself crazy.

"The girls are doing really well and they're happy, that's all I can really ask for."