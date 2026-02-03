Jesy Nelson reveals 'traumatic' reason why she split from fiancé Zion Foster

3 February 2026, 15:01

Jesy Nelson opened up about her split from Zion Foster.
Jesy Nelson opened up about her split from Zion Foster. Picture: Instagram/@jesynelson

By Claire Blackmore

Former Little Mix star Jesy Nelson revealed she and now-ex Zion Foster are committed to co-parenting their twin girls.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Jesy Nelson has finally opened up about her difficult split from her fiancé Zion Foster, just four months after the pair got engaged.

The former Little Mix star, 34, has revealed the real reason behind the break-up, talking through some of the heartbreaking details in a candid new interview.

Ending the four-year relationship wasn't easy for the new parents, who have been adjusting to life in the wake of their twin daughters' shock diagnosis last month.

Doctors told Jesy and Zion their nine-month-old baby girls were living with a rare genetic condition called Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Type 1, which causes muscle weakness and wastage.

Jesy and Zion called off their relationship four months after getting engaged.
Jesy and Zion called off their relationship four months after getting engaged. Picture: Instagram/@jesynelson

Explaining how this tragic news has impacted her relationship with her partner, the pop star has broken her silence on her recent separation from Ocean Jade and Story Monroe's dad.

She told the Daily Mail: "We have been through such a traumatic experience and for us, our girls are our main priority and our main focus.

"We want to give them the most positive, happy and uplifting time and energy and because we have both been through such a traumatic experience, the energy wasn't right between us, which is understandable.

"We are still friends and we are still united in co-parenting our daughters, they are our main focus, that's all we can do, be the best possible parents we can right now."

The pair's twin girls were recently diagnosed with SMA Type 1.
The pair's twin girls were recently diagnosed with SMA Type 1. Picture: Instagram/@jesynelson

Jesy and Zion have been through an incredibly difficult time in recent years.

The pop princess suffered a complicated pregnancy in which she was diagnosed with Twin-to-Twin Transfusion Syndrome (TTTS) – a life-threatening condition where both babies share the same placenta.

Then, in May 2025, the twins were born healthy but prematurely via emergency c-section at 31 weeks and 5 days and spent four weeks in NICU before she and Zion could take them home.

Six months later, the now exes were told Ocean Jade and Story Monroe had SMA Type 1.

Jesy admitted she was "sad" and "angry" that doctors didn't identify the condition at an earlier stage as it could have improved muscle development in her girls.

The now-single star has been reflecting on the unimaginable journey she has faced over the last 12 months, which culminated in the breakdown of her engagement.

She added: "I am taking each day as it comes because I feel like right now, especially with the girls' diagnosis, it's all I can really do.

"If I try to look too far into the future, I will drive myself crazy.

"The girls are doing really well and they're happy, that's all I can really ask for."

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Live and Let Dyers

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

More Showbiz News

Lucinda's loved ones have been forced to defend her online.

Love Island star Lucinda’s family begs fans to 'be kind' in heartbreaking statement

Love Island

Love Island All Stars sees Sean and Belle locks lips again

Love Island All Stars first look - Sean risks connection with Lucinda for steamy moment with ex Belle

Love Island

Millie Mackintosh and Hugo Taylor have reportedly ended their marriage.

Made In Chelsea's Millie Mackintosh and Hugo Taylor 'split' after seven years of marriage

Michael Jackson's life is being made into a biopic set for release in April 2026

Michael Jackson's 'huge' biopic film Michael drops new trailer

TV & Movies

Filming for the sequel has already begun in New York.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 trailer, cast, storyline and release date revealed

Cher caused at stir at the 2026 Grammys

Watch moment Cher announces the wrong winner at Grammys 2026

Love Island All Stars has welcomed Yamen Sanders from the USA series

Love Island All Stars Yamen Sanders - USA bombshell's age, job and what happened on his first series

Love Island

Home Alone is 30 years old

Home Alone cast now: Where are the stars of the hit Christmas film?

TV & Movies

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Live and Let Dyers

The News Agents

The Sports Agents

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

Trending on Heart

Catherine O'Hara has passed away

Home Alone and Schitt's Creek star Catherine O'Hara dies, aged 71

Paul Mescal and Barry Keoghan have been revealed in their first on-set images as Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr in the new four-part Beatles anthology

The Beatles first look - Paul Mescal and Barry Keoghan transform into Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr

TV & Movies

MAFS Australia brides and grooms

When is MAFS Australia 2026 on in the UK?

Married at First Sight

Emma Heming has given a heartfelt update on her husband, Bruce Willis, as he continues to face the challenges of frontotemporal dementia.

Bruce Willis's wife Emma gives heartbreaking update on star's declining health

Love Island All Stars will face a brutal USA Getaway twist

Love Island All Stars first look sees USA bombshells send away two islanders

Love Island

Mel C has exclusively revealed to Heart her hopes and aspirations for a Spice Girls reunion tour in 2026.

Mel C drops biggest hint yet over Spice Girls 2026 reunion tour

Sarah Michelle Gellar shared a sweet behind-the-scenes photo with her son Rocky

Sarah Michelle Gellar reveals a rare glimpse into motherhood with son Rocky

TV & Movies

Margot Robbie stuns in designs by (L to R) Victoria Beckham, Schiaparelli, Alexander McQueen and Roberto Cavalli, for the Wuthering Heights press tour.

Margot Robbie's Wuthering Heights outfits in pictures - all the incredible looks from the 2026 movie press tour
Lily Allen singer has been seen romantically linked with writer and artist Jonah Freud

Who is Lily Allen's new boyfriend? Meet Jonah Freud

In one emotional scene, Gary opens up about his long battle with bulimia following Take That’s split in 1996

Gary Barlow reveals dark struggle with bulimia after Take That split

Valentine's Voicenotes

Dedicate a Valentine's Day message for your partner on Heart Love! Get in touch

Love Island All Stars is welcoming Carrington Rodriguez to the 2026 villa

Love Island All Stars Carrington Rodriguez - USA bombshell's age, job and ex-girlfriend revealed

Love Island

Love Island All Stars is bringing a big US twist to the 2026 series

Love Island All Stars first look sees huge USA bombshell villa twist

Love Island

Bridgerton has welcomed Yerin Ha to their season 4 cast as the leading lady

Who plays Sophie Baek in Bridgerton? Yerin Ha's age, partner, TV shows and family revealed

TV & Movies

Love Island All Stars dumps as many contestants as it welcomes bombshells

Love Island All Stars 2026 - who was dumped from the villa?

Love Island

Zac Woodworth is a contestant on Love Island All Stars 2026.

Love Island All Stars Zac Woodworth - age, job, Instagram and reality TV history

Love Island