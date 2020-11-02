How old is Jodie Kidd and what is her net worth?

Jodie Kidd is appearing on Don't Rock The Boat. Picture: Instagram

What age is Jodie Kidd, how tall is she and is she married? Here’s what we know…

ITV is back with a brand new reality show Don’t Rock The Boat this week.

The series sees 12 celebrities go up against each other in a bid to row the entire length of Britain in the quickest time possible.

And one star set to take on the challenge is Jodie Kidd, who will be joining the likes of Adam Thomas and Shaun Wallace.

But what age is Jodie Kidd and how is she famous? Find out everything…

How old is Jodie Kidd and what is her height?

Jodie Kidd is 42-years-old and was born in Canterbury, Kent. She is 6 feet 2 inches.

Jodie Kidd has been a model since she was 15. Picture: Instagram

Her dad is businessman and former showjumper Johnny Kidd, while her mum Wendy is one of the three daughters of Sir John Rowland Hodge, 2nd Baronet and runs the Holders Festival in Barbados.

Jodie's elder sister Jemma, is married to Arthur Wellesley, Earl of Mornington, son of the current Duke of Wellington.

Read More: Don't Rock The Boat: Full celebrity line up revealed including Adam Thomas and Shaun Wallace

Viewers will best know Jodie for her work as a model, TV presenter and race car driver.

She has previously modelled with Capellino, Chanel, Ernesto Esposito, Fendissime, Gai Mattiolo, Ghost, Lagerfeld, Malhas, Monsoon, and Motorola.

Jodie has also competed as a race car driver and in 2004, she and her co-driver, Fabio Babini, took first place in Bologna, Italy at a Maserati Trofeo Pro-Am event.

The star took part in Strictly Come Dancing in 2008 as well as ITV’s The Jump in 2015.

Is Jodie Kidd married?

Jodie married Internet entrepreneur Aidan Butler in 2005 in West Sussex, but the couple split up after 18 months.

She went on to have a relationship with Argentinian polo player Andrea Vianini and the pair welcomed their son Indio in September 2011.

After they split in 2013, Jodie married David Blakeley but they called it a day in January 2015, after four months of marriage.

The star has been with her boyfriend Joseph Bates since 2018.

What is Jodie Kidd’s net worth?

According to celebritynetworth.com, Jodie Kidd is worth $3million, or £2.3million, thanks to her long modelling and TV career.

Now Read: I'm A Celebrity start date confirmed as hit show returns November 15